Riverside County coronavirus numbers not on track for further reopening – Press Enterprise





Riverside County’s coronavirus count remains too high to drop to the less restrictive yellow level of the state’s reopening plan, based on figures released on Tuesday, April 27. To reopen further, state officials are demanding that Riverside County’s adjusted case rate – the number of new cases per 100,000 people, adjusted for the number of people tested for coronavirus – remain below 2.0 for two consecutive weeks. The county rate is 3.9. The percentage of tests that come back positive is also just above the required level – 2.1%, while officials demand it be below 2% for two consecutive weeks. The positivity rate in inner city areas, however, must not be less than 2.2%, a requirement the county fulfills as of Tuesday. Riverside County records an average of 91 new coronavirus cases per day and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 78 as of Monday April 26 – just above the record low of 77 it reached this weekend . Hospitalization figures still reflect a day earlier. Here are the latest numbers for Tuesday, according to county and state public health officials. Riverside County Confirmed cases: 298,259 in total, up 258 from Monday, with an average of 91 reported per day last week Deaths: 4,563 in total, up four from Monday, an average of two reported per day last week Hospital investigation: 78 confirmed patients and 24 suspects hospitalized on Monday, including 21 confirmed and two suspects in intensive care, 21 establishments out of 21 declaring. The number of confirmed patients is down 5% from a week earlier. Tests: 2,914,083 in total, up 4,390 from Monday, with an average of 7,187 reported per day last week Recovered cases: 291,748 in total, nine more than Monday, with an average of 104 per day last week Vaccinations *: Residents of Riverside County received 1,421,968 doses, 301,980 partially vaccinated and 580,737 fully vaccinated as of Monday. The number of residents who received at least one dose is up 48,498 from the previous week. Reopening plan floor: Orange (moderate risk level; some indoor commercial operations are open with modifications) based on these metrics from Tuesday: New cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants: 3.9

Case rate adjusted for test volume: 3.9

Test positivity rate: 2.1% (2.1% in socio-economically disadvantaged neighborhoods)

And then: to move to the yellow level where more businesses can open or expand capacity, the county would need an adjusted case rate of less than 2.0 and a positivity rate of less than 2.0% to the entire county and 2.2% in inner city areas for two consecutive weeks, and have been in the orange level for three weeks. Riverside County upgraded to Orange on April 6. If the settings get worse, the county could revert to the more restrictive red level. For more information on cases and deaths by community in Riverside County, click here. Here’s a look at how the county’s numbers have changed every day: * This list now uses state immunization data instead of county as of Monday April 26

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos