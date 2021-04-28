Síminn hf. – A turbulent quarter Iceland Stock Exchange: SIMINN

Q1 2021 financial highlights

In December, Sminn hf. and Crayon Group AS have signed a binding agreement on the sale of Sminns’ subsidiary, Sensa ehf., to Crayon. Settlement of the transaction occurred at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and the purchase price was paid in full in April. Profit from the sale was ISK 2,073 million. In the interim financial statements, Sensa’s activities are classified as discontinued operations and the information in the announcement is based on this change.

Sminns’ revenue was ISK 6,408 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, compared to ISK 6,309 million in the same period of 2020. An increase of ISK 99 million or 1 , 6%.

EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,540 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to ISK 2,638 million in the same period of 2020, down ISK 98 million or 3.7%. The EBITDA ratio was 39.6% in Q1 2021, compared to 41.8% for the same period of 2020. Operating profit EBIT was down ISK 69 million or 5.8% from in the same period of 2020.

Profit in the first quarter of 2021 was ISK 2,844 million, compared to ISK 762 million in the same period of 2020.

Cash generated from operations was ISK 3,010 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to ISK 3,380 million in the same period of 2020. Net cash from operating activities was high to 2,574 million ISK in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3,045 million ISK in the same period of 2020.

Interest-bearing debt stood at ISK 16.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to ISK 15.9 billion at the end of 2020. Net interest-bearing debt stood at ISK 15.3 billion. ISK at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to ISK 15.2 billion at the end of 2020.

Net finance costs amounted to ISK 187 million in Q1 2021, compared to ISK 233 million in the same period of 2020. Finance charges amounted to ISK 202 million, finance income to ISK 59 million and foreign exchange loss to 44 million ISK.

Sminn’s equity ratio was 59.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and equity was $ 39.4 billion.

Orri Hauksson, CEO:

The year is off to a good start and in line with our expectations of valuing the balance sheet and operations of the various units of the group. The sale of Sensa was successfully concluded with the acquisition of the company by the international IT company Crayon, in addition to key projects in the area of ​​mobile and network operations from Sminn were transferred to Mla. The Group is now financed with the aim of maximizing the results of a new distribution of tasks within the Group and of establishing the balance sheet according to the needs of the business units concerned. In early April, the company paid substantial funds to shareholders by reducing share capital and dividends.

Baseline operations were well acceptable in the first quarter of 2021 and on plan. Roaming revenues decreased significantly compared to the previous year and the Group’s foreign currency expenses increased year over year, resulting in a slight decrease in EBIT and EBITDA between years, but the first quarter of 2020 has been one of the best in the history of the company. Total revenue, however, increased, in part due to increased equipment sales, which have a low margin. Net income increased between periods due to the gain on the sale of Sensa, but in addition, the ongoing cost reductions that were undertaken in the spring of 2020 are paying off and will take full effect this year.

Operations so far this year are promising. Advertising sales revenue is increasing due to Sminn’s modified and personalized service to advertisers, who appreciate how easier it is to reach well-defined target groups. Traditional linear television was on the rise when the Saturday show with Helgi Bjrns broke all viewership records. Domestic internet, television and mobile services have retained their share of revenue and the establishment of major new customers has been successful despite the restrictions due to Covid 19 being adhered to.

As before, Mla focused on installing fiber optics across the country. However, construction is slowing down compared to the colossal efforts of previous years. There are fewer and fewer homes in the country that do not have fiber optic cables in the basement or the exterior wall of their house, be it from Mla or other parts. However, many urban areas in the countryside are still left behind and it is not known when these projects can be completed. The installation of fiber in the remaining buildings relies heavily on Mla’s cooperation with other developers and municipalities, so costs in sparsely populated areas of the country do not prevent connection to homes and businesses.

The Reykjanes earthquake and volcanic eruption called for various measures to ensure the safety of people and telecommunications. New sites had to be connected, new mobile base stations installed and the protection of the intercity network on the south coast of Iceland was reconsidered. All this went well in good cooperation with other electronic communications companies under the leadership of the public emergency services company Neyarlnan. Sminn’s next plans are to activate new and improved TV services, which will significantly increase flexibility for customers.

As detailed previously, in recent months there have been systematic efforts to increase Mla’s independence within the Sminn Group, including the previously announced transfer of projects and changes to the company’s funding. Major and rapid developments have taken place in recent months in the composition of telecom operators in international markets. Domestic and foreign investors are thus showing increased interest in specializing in investments, among other things by separating infrastructure assets from service companies in the retail trade. Lazard investment bank and slandsbanki have now been engaged to advise on Mla’s strategic goals and future possibilities. Options for future ownership of Mla will be explored with the aim of maximizing the value of Sminn’s assets for shareholders and ensuring that future development of the Group’s infrastructure benefits the Icelandic public. The outcome of this project is not clear at the moment, but more information will be provided on its progress as it becomes necessary.

Investor meeting April 28, 2021

An investor presentation will take place on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 8:30 am. During the meeting Orri Hauksson CEO and skar Hauksson CFO will present the financial results. The meeting will be held in Icelandic. Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available after the meeting on the Company’s Investor Relations website https://www.siminn.is/umsimann/quarterly-results and in Nasdaqs Iceland Company News.

The meeting will be webcast at https://www.siminn.is/fjarfestakynning

Those wishing to ask questions can send them to [email protected] and they will be answered at the end of the meeting.

Further information

Orri Hauksson, CEO, tel. +354 550 6003 ([email protected])

skar Hauksson, chief financial officer, tel. +354 550 6003 ([email protected])