SK Hynix Steps Up Spending To Address Chip Shortage, Sees Strong Demand





The SK Hynix logo can be seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea on April 25, 2016. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji

SK Hynix (000660.KS), the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, said on Wednesday it would present planned capital spending as it joins competitors to ramp up chip production to deal with a global semiconductor shortage. The South Korean company posted a 66% rise in first-quarter profits due to continued stay-at-home demand for devices and forecasts strong demand for chips for the remainder of 2021. “The company expects customer chip inventory to decline rapidly as the current, stronger than expected demand growth continues in the broader computing market,” he said in a statement. SK Hynix, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), said supplies are expected to remain tight throughout the year for DRAM chips widely used in laptops and other computing devices. . It predicts a faster than expected increase in demand and prices for NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market. SK Hynix, which spent 9.9 trillion won ($ 8.9 billion) on capex in 2020, did not say how much of its planned capital spending for 2022 would be postponed to the second half of 2021. Earlier this month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW) unveiled a plan to invest $ 100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity, days after Intel Corp ( INTC.O) announced a $ 20 billion plan to expand its capacity. . Read more The company, which counts Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as a customer, reported operating profit of 1.3 trillion won ($ 1.17 billion) in January-March, up from 800 billion won a year earlier. That was below a Refinitiv Smartestimate of 1.4 trillion won, from 20 analysts. Smartestimate gives more weight to always precise analysts. First-quarter revenue increased 18% year-on-year to 8.5 trillion won. Strong sales of smartphones and personal computers during the period boosted demand for memory chips, supporting strong earnings at SK Hynix, analysts said. Personal computer shipments in the quarter jumped 55% year-on-year, in stark contrast to the PC market declining about 2% annually over the past decade, according to NH Investment & Securities. SK Hynix shares fell 2.6%, trailing a market-wide drop of 0.2% (.KS11), after its quarterly profit slightly missed analysts’ expectations. ($ 1 = 1,113.1700 won) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

