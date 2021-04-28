SEC approves permanent changes to shareholder approval rules

On April 2, 2021, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)approved, with immediate effect, permanent changes to the rules proposed by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the NYSE shareholder approval rules for certain issuances of securities to related parties and those above the 20% threshold, and clarified the definition and procedure for approval by the audit committee of transactions between related parties.

The changes to the rules regarding shareholder approval requirements are much the same as the temporary waivers granted by the SEC until the end of 2020 (which we previously reported onhereandhere). These shareholder approval changes better align the NYSE shareholder approval rules with those of the Nasdaq and the US markets of the NYSE. However, the clarifications made to the related party transaction approval process were new and will likely impact the process for approval of related party transactions by audit committees.

Below is a brief summary of the Standing Rules changes, NYSE Shareholder Approval Requirements and Related Party Transactions Rule.

Clarification of the definition of related party transactions and the review process by the audit committee

NYSE Rule 314.00 requires audit committees of NYSE-listed companies (or comparable bodies performing a similar function) to review related party transactions, a term that until now has not been defined by the NYSE. The common practice of most publicly traded companies and practitioners was to apply this NYSE requirement in accordance with Section 404 of the SK Regulation Disclosure Requirement (which requires disclosure of related party transactions when the related party has a significant interest and the amount involved in this transaction exceeds $ 120,000).

Rule 314.00 now expressly defines related party transactions as transactions to be disclosed in accordance with Article 404 of Regulation SKwithoutby applying the transaction value threshold of $ 120,000. In addition, the modifications expressly require thebeforeexamination of these transactions by an audit committee of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (or an independent body of the board) to detect possible conflicts of interest and to prohibit such transactions if they are incompatible with the interests of the company and its shareholders.

These changes are likely to broaden the scope of transactions reviewed by the audit committee (or other comparable body) since Rule 314.00 now expressly includes related party transactions that fall below the transaction value threshold of $ 120,000 set out in the Article 404 of the SK Regulation and may change the timing of certain reviews since the audit committee may not always have providedbeforeapproval of the related party transaction. These changes may require companies to update their audit committee charters and internal policies and procedures to include the due diligence of all related party transactions, regardless of the size of those transactions.

Changes to the related party rule and the 20% rule of shareholder approval requirements

Related party rule

Prior to the amendments, rule 312.03 (b), or the related party rule, required shareholder approval before issuance of common stock, or securities convertible or exercisable into common stock, to subsequent parties if the issue of securities exceeded 1% of the number of ordinary shares or voting rights outstanding before this issue: (1) directors, officers or holders of significant securities of the listed company (each, a related party); (2) a subsidiary, affiliate or other closely related person of a related party; or (3) any company or entity in which a related party has a substantial direct or indirect interest. The NYSE rules previously provided for a limited exception to the related party approval rule that allowed cash sales to a substantial securityholder (classified as a related party only because of its status as a substantial securityholder) of at most 5% of the outstanding shares. at a price that meets certain minimum price requirements.

Following the changes to the related party rule, companies listed on the NYSE:

No longer need shareholder approval prior to issuance of securities to subsidiaries, affiliates or other closely related persons of a related party or to any company or entity in which a related party has a substantial direct or indirect interest (i.e. unless the related party has a direct or indirect 5% stake). or a higher interest in the listed company where the assets are acquired with the proceeds of the issue).

Will need shareholder approval prior to cash sales to related parties only if the price is below the current market price (assuming no other shareholder approval rules apply).

Will need shareholder approval prior to any related issue or series of issues in which a related party has a 5% or more ownership interest (or all related parties involved in such transactions collectively have a 10% or more ownership interest ), when such issues would result in a 5% increase in the number of ordinary shares or voting rights outstanding before the issue or issues.

Issues to related parties of more than 1% of the number of common shares or voting rights outstanding will continue to require shareholder approval where such issue involves a cashless sale or is priced below. current market price.

20% rule

Rule 312.03 (c), or the 20% rule, previously required companies listed on the NYSE to obtain shareholder approval before any non-public issuance exceeding 20% ​​of the number of common shares or voting rights outstanding. . NYSE rules provide a limited exception to the 20% rule for cash sales meeting certain minimum price requirements in good faith private financing. The term good faith private financing is defined as a sale in which (i) a registered broker has purchased the securities of the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange for the purpose of selling those securities to one or more buyers in connection with Private sales; or (ii) the NYSE-listed company sells securities to more than one buyer, and no buyer or related group of buyers acquires or has the right to acquire, on the exercise (or conversion) of the securities. securities, more than 5% of NYSE- common shares of listed companies or voting rights.

The changes to the 20% rule eliminated the 5% cap on the good faith private financing exception for any issue that does not involve a change of control. In addition, references to good faith private financing in NYSE rules have been replaced with the following sentence: other financing (which is not a cash public offering) in which the company sells securities for cash. However, note that shareholder approval will still be required for issuance of shares for cash in non-public transactions as part of an acquisition when the shares issued as part of the acquisition exceed 20% of the number. of ordinary shares or voting rights outstanding before this issue.

Please note that no changes have been made to the requirement of NYSE Rule 312.03 for shareholder approval, with some exceptions, prior to issuance of securities in relation to the following:

Stock compensation plans (rules 312.03 (a) and 303A.08, or stock compensation rule)

A resulting change of control of the issuer (rule 312.03 (d), or change of control rule)

Removal of rule 312.03T

Temporary rule 312.03T was passed when the NYSE waived certain shareholder approval requirements until the end of 2020. However, since temporary rule 312.03T expired on June 30, 2020, the SEC approved the deletion. of the temporary rule in its entirety. .