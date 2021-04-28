Visa stock gains after earnings beat, return to growth for credit transactions

Shares of Visa Inc. rose more than 1% on Wednesday after-hours after its latest earnings showed some spending pickup amid the pandemic.

The payments company posted second-quarter net income of $ 3.0 billion, or $ 1.38 per share, from $ 3.1 billion, or $ 1.38 per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Visa V,

-0.19%

also earned $ 1.38 per share, up from $ 1.39 per share a year earlier. The FactSet consensus was $ 1.27 a share in both GAAP and adjusted earnings.

Visa revenue for the quarter fell to $ 5.73 billion from $ 5.85 billion a year earlier, while analysts tracked by FactSet modeled $ 5.56 billion.

While financial numbers were down from a year earlier, Visa saw payment volume rise 11% in the March quarter, with transactions processed increasing 8%. The volume of cross-border transactions, or those between parties in different countries, fell 11% in the quarter, or 21% excluding transactions in Europe.

Visa revealed that fiscal second quarter payment volume and transactions processed were up 16% from the same period in 2019, a data point the company offered to provide clearer comparisons to pre-levels. -pandemic, because part of the March quarter of last year was also impacted by COVID-19. All business drivers were consistent or improved from the first quarter of the fiscal year results indexed to 2019, the company said in an investor presentation.

The pandemic has had an impact on spending trends, especially with international travel largely stalled, but chief executive Al Kelly said in the visa brief that the recovery is well underway in a number of key markets. Visa saw positive growth in credit transactions in the March quarter, as well as positive growth in card-present transactions.

Debit transactions have proven to be more resilient than credit transactions throughout the pandemic, as people focused more on spending their own money than borrowing. But growth in debit transactions and e-commerce transactions, another hot area, has remained at very healthy levels over the past quarter, Kelly said in the statement, even as credit and in-person spending is. turned positive.

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri told MarketWatch in an email that he was specifically encouraged by Visa, noting that the structural volume shift to e-commerce linked to the pandemic was sustainable this year despite the stores reopening. physical.

Visa executives have continued to claim that COVID-19 is moving away from the cash they plan to last beyond the pandemic.

Debit has become the money of the e-commerce world, Kelly added during the Visa Earnings call.

He said that while he expects the gap between debit growth and credit growth to narrow, he is not sure that we will return to these two different card platforms growing in the same level going forward, as debit will continue to exceed credit growth for a long time to come.

Visa declined to offer a full-year outlook, citing uncertainties in the forecast caused by the pandemic.