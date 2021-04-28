FAA proposes fines of $ 63,000 for travelers who disrupted flights





The FAA adopted a zero tolerance policy this year after multiple incidents where passengers clashed with flight attendants.

WASHINGTON The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it was demanding fines totaling $ 63,000 against three unruly passengers who disrupted flights, drank their own alcohol that was not supplied by the airline, and disobeyed flight attendants’ instructions. Two of the passengers are accused of assaulting flight crew members. Due to multiple incidents in which some passengers encountered flight crews, the FAA adopted a zero tolerance and zero warning policy in January. As is often heard during the pre-flight safety briefing, it is against federal regulations to disobey flight crew instructions. The incidents became more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic when some passengers refused to wear face masks. But another recently cited issue is with passengers drinking their own alcohol that was not supplied by the airline. The biggest fine proposed by the FAA on Tuesday is $ 31,750 against a JetBlue passenger who flew from Haiti to Boston on January 4. The passenger is accused by the FAA of drinking alcohol which they brought on board and of acting “in a disruptive manner”. The passenger reportedly “screamed and waved his hands angrily” after flight attendants responded to complaints about him from another passenger. “The FAA further alleges that this passenger grabbed the arms of two separate flight attendants during the flight, and that the cabin crew had to relocate the surrounding passengers,” the agency said in a press release. “The flight crew asked law enforcement to meet the aircraft at the arrival gate, and the police escorted the passenger off the aircraft.” The FAA said a second passenger on the same flight was also drinking alcohol that he brought on board, was disruptive and shouted obscenities. This person also reportedly indicated that he could hit a flight attendant after a passenger complaint. As with the first person, the passenger was escorted out of the plane upon arrival. The FAA is proposing a fine of $ 16,750. A third incident occurred on a SkyWest Airlines flight Jan. 14 from Yuma, Ariz. To Dallas. The FAA alleges the man drank several bottles of alcohol that he brought on board. He also allegedly tried to hit a passenger sitting behind him. After being moved to another seat, the man reportedly continued to disturb passengers around him and leave his seat. Two law enforcement officers who were not on duty and who were on board the flight had to physically put him back in his seat. The incident became so serious that the captain allegedly requested priority landing status and called for police to meet the aircraft at the boarding gate. The proposed fine for this passenger is $ 14,500. The FAA said passengers have 30 days to respond.

