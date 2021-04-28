Progress of the Annual General Meeting of FirstFarms A / S Copenhagen Stock Exchange: FFARMS





Today, FirstFarms A / S held its Annual General Meeting which resulted in the following: The report on the activities of the company has been taken into consideration. The audited annual report 2020 has been approved and discharge has been given to the board of directors. Out of the result for the year of 24.794mDKK for FirstFarms A / S, 5.675mDKK was distributed as a dividend and the remainder was carried over to next year. The general meeting approved the remuneration for 2021 of the board of directors. The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2020. The general assembly re-elected Henrik Hougaard, Asbjrn Brsting, Jens Bolding Jensen, Karina Boldsen and Bendt Wedell. PricewaterhouseCoopers has been re-elected auditor of the company. Proposals of the board of directors: 8.aThe general meeting approved the new remuneration policy of the company.

8.b.1 The general meeting authorized the board of directors to issue warrants and to proceed with the related capital increase.

8.b.2 The general meeting authorized the board of directors to increase the share capital of the company.

8. The general meeting authorized the board of directors, in the period up to the next annual general meeting, to let the company acquire its own shares.

8.d The general assembly authorized the chairman of the assembly with the right of substitution to report on the adopted amendments and to undertake the modifications in the adopted version, which the Danish trade authority or other authorities may require or request. perform as a condition of registration or approval. At a board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, the board was formed with Henrik Hougaard as chairman and Asbjrn Brsting as vice chairman. Best regards

FirstFarms A / S For more information :

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nrgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we supply the highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, which create value for our investors and for the environment. Every day we work to create a more sustainable business.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos