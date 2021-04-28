Chinese business ‘tidal wave’ hits US IPO market

The Xpeng P7 electric vehicle on display outside the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2020 when the Chinese electric vehicle launched its first public listing. Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BEIJING Chinese companies are rushing to go public in the scorching US IPO market before it loses steam. The first three months of the year were the busiest quarter for all initial public offerings in the United States since 2000, according to consulting firm EY. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and tensions between the United States and China, half of the 36 foreign public lists in the United States during that period were from companies based in Greater China, EY said. More are to come. About 60 Chinese companies plan to go public in the United States this year, Vera Yang, China’s principal representative on the New York Stock Exchange, said on Tuesday. “From our interaction with companies, we get the feeling that they wouldn’t want to waste time (in listing),” Yang said in an interview in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. She highlighted uncertainties such as those caused by the pandemic and a likely tightening of longer-term monetary policy that would reduce the availability of capital.

Our phone rings off the hook. We are trying to hire more people. We haven’t seen anything like it since the Nasdaq bubble in 1999. That worries me. Gary Dvorchak Managing Director, Blueshirt

De-listing concerns have subsided since President Joe Biden took office in January, and market participants expect a compromise, said Gary Dvorchak, managing director of Blueshirt, which advises Chinese companies interested in listing in the United States. “It’s a tidal wave,” he said of the Chinese pipeline. “Our phone rings good. We are trying to hire more people. We haven’t seen anything like this since the Nasdaq bubble in 1999,” he said. “It worries me.

The rich get richer

In the late 1990s, a wave of speculation in new tech companies ranging from Pets.com to Cisco fueled an American stock market bubble that began to burst in 2000, in what became the “dotcom bubble.” This year, investor caution about viable business ventures has caused capital to accumulate in a few of the same firms, rather than spread out their bets. The trend continues in China, home to many of the world’s so-called unicorns or start-ups valued at $ 1 billion or more. Hongye Wang, a partner at China-based venture capital firm Antler, said anecdotally more people were asking him for shares in unicorns than in early stage startups. “A lot of companies can’t raise a lot of money, or their valuation (s) goes down. But if you look at unicorns, especially pre-IPO unicorns, their valuation is still crazy,” he said. he declared. Take the famous Chinese sparkling water company Genki Forest, which at the start of the month reportedly secured another $ 500 million capital injection, bringing its valuation to $ 6 billion. In contrast, one of the biggest yuan fundraisers this week was a much smaller 600 million yuan ($ 92.3 million) Series B injection into Abogen Biosciences, according to Crunchbase.