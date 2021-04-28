Business
Chinese business ‘tidal wave’ hits US IPO market
The Xpeng P7 electric vehicle on display outside the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2020 when the Chinese electric vehicle launched its first public listing.
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
BEIJING Chinese companies are rushing to go public in the scorching US IPO market before it loses steam.
The first three months of the year were the busiest quarter for all initial public offerings in the United States since 2000, according to consulting firm EY.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic and tensions between the United States and China, half of the 36 foreign public lists in the United States during that period were from companies based in Greater China, EY said.
More are to come.
About 60 Chinese companies plan to go public in the United States this year, Vera Yang, China’s principal representative on the New York Stock Exchange, said on Tuesday.
“From our interaction with companies, we get the feeling that they wouldn’t want to waste time (in listing),” Yang said in an interview in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. She highlighted uncertainties such as those caused by the pandemic and a likely tightening of longer-term monetary policy that would reduce the availability of capital.
Our phone rings off the hook. We are trying to hire more people. We haven’t seen anything like it since the Nasdaq bubble in 1999. That worries me.
Gary Dvorchak
Managing Director, Blueshirt
De-listing concerns have subsided since President Joe Biden took office in January, and market participants expect a compromise, said Gary Dvorchak, managing director of Blueshirt, which advises Chinese companies interested in listing in the United States.
“It’s a tidal wave,” he said of the Chinese pipeline.
“Our phone rings good. We are trying to hire more people. We haven’t seen anything like this since the Nasdaq bubble in 1999,” he said. “It worries me.
The rich get richer
In the late 1990s, a wave of speculation in new tech companies ranging from Pets.com to Cisco fueled an American stock market bubble that began to burst in 2000, in what became the “dotcom bubble.”
This year, investor caution about viable business ventures has caused capital to accumulate in a few of the same firms, rather than spread out their bets. The trend continues in China, home to many of the world’s so-called unicorns or start-ups valued at $ 1 billion or more.
Hongye Wang, a partner at China-based venture capital firm Antler, said anecdotally more people were asking him for shares in unicorns than in early stage startups.
“A lot of companies can’t raise a lot of money, or their valuation (s) goes down. But if you look at unicorns, especially pre-IPO unicorns, their valuation is still crazy,” he said. he declared.
Take the famous Chinese sparkling water company Genki Forest, which at the start of the month reportedly secured another $ 500 million capital injection, bringing its valuation to $ 6 billion. In contrast, one of the biggest yuan fundraisers this week was a much smaller 600 million yuan ($ 92.3 million) Series B injection into Abogen Biosciences, according to Crunchbase.
As a sign that some valuations may be too high, many Chinese stocks listed in the US and Hong Kong have collapsed after going public this year.
For example, in February, Chinese short video app Kuaishou climbed 160% to $ 300 per share in the Internet company’s biggest IPO since Uber, and the biggest start in Hong Kong since the pandemic. But its stock struggled to build on those gains and closed at $ 274 a share on Tuesday.
“The price trend after the IPO is not as good as it was last year,” said Ringo Choi, leader of the Asia-Pacific IPO at EY. He expects a slowdown in public offerings from the third quarter of this year, especially if the macroeconomic environment deteriorates.
For now, some of the biggest Chinese start-ups are still in the IPO phase, although the timing is unclear. Beijing-based ByteDance, owner of popular short video app TikTok, is the world’s tallest unicorn, while Chinese company Didi Chuxing ranks fourth, according to CB Insights.
Investors “support, but more selectively” Chinese companies that may be able to maintain high valuations, Yang said, citing conversations with various investment funds.
She said that among the China-based companies listed in the United States this year, the top area of interest is a category known as technology, media, and telecommunications. This is followed by consumer brands and business services, Yang said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]