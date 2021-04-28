Business
Markets likely to consolidate; Axis Bank, Info Edge at a glance
Mumbai: Indian stock markets are expected to consolidate on Wednesday, while trends from SGX Nifty suggest a flat to positive opening for domestic benchmarks. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex finished at 48,944.14, up 557.63 points or 1.15%. The Nifty closed at 14,653.05, up 168.05 points or 1.16%.
Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as already high valuations discouraged investors from buying stocks ahead of a closely watched US Federal Reserve meeting.
The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.23%. Australian stocks rose 0.55%, but Chinese stocks fell 0.44%. Shares in Tokyo edged up 0.16%.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reaffirm that easy monetary policy will remain in place for an extended period and reject any suggestion of phasing out bond purchases.
US President Joe Biden will also address a joint session of Congress, where he can make additional comments on infrastructure and stimulus spending.
Back home, the top companies reporting March quarter results today are Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Bombay Dyeing and Mastek.
Axis Bank will be the focus as the lender on Tuesday announced its highest standalone quarterly net profit ever 2,677 crore in the March quarter due to lower provisioning. The private lender had reported a loss of 1,387.8 crore in the quarter a year ago.
Info Edge India Ltd., announced on Tuesday that it would sell its stake 750 crore in Zomato’s next public offering.
The improving US economy, rising coronavirus vaccination rates, and expectations of large budget spending are leading more investors to wonder when the Fed will start slowing its bond purchases and how much policymakers in inflation will tolerate.
The breakeven rate on inflation-protected 10-year Treasuries, a measure of expected annual inflation over the coming decade, hit 2.41%, the highest since 2013.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.6217%, near a one-week high.
The dollar rose slightly against the yen and the British pound, but trading is expected to be moderate until Powell speaks after the Fed meeting.
The Australian dollar was hit lower after disappointing consumer price data.
In commodities, Brent futures fell 0.09% to $ 66.36 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.05% to $ 62.91 per barrel due to concerns about energy demand.
Benchmark Copper continued to support a record above $ 10,000 per tonne. The metal is so widely used in manufacturing and heavy industry around the world that it is considered a barometer of economic health.
However, gold, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation, fell 0.49% to $ 1,768.00 in cautious trade ahead of the Fed meeting.
(Reuters contributed to the story)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]