Markets likely to consolidate; Axis Bank, Info Edge at a glance

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are expected to consolidate on Wednesday, while trends from SGX Nifty suggest a flat to positive opening for domestic benchmarks. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex finished at 48,944.14, up 557.63 points or 1.15%. The Nifty closed at 14,653.05, up 168.05 points or 1.16%.

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as already high valuations discouraged investors from buying stocks ahead of a closely watched US Federal Reserve meeting.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.23%. Australian stocks rose 0.55%, but Chinese stocks fell 0.44%. Shares in Tokyo edged up 0.16%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reaffirm that easy monetary policy will remain in place for an extended period and reject any suggestion of phasing out bond purchases.

US President Joe Biden will also address a joint session of Congress, where he can make additional comments on infrastructure and stimulus spending.

Back home, the top companies reporting March quarter results today are Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Bombay Dyeing and Mastek.

Axis Bank will be the focus as the lender on Tuesday announced its highest standalone quarterly net profit ever 2,677 crore in the March quarter due to lower provisioning. The private lender had reported a loss of 1,387.8 crore in the quarter a year ago.

Info Edge India Ltd., announced on Tuesday that it would sell its stake 750 crore in Zomato’s next public offering.

The improving US economy, rising coronavirus vaccination rates, and expectations of large budget spending are leading more investors to wonder when the Fed will start slowing its bond purchases and how much policymakers in inflation will tolerate.

The breakeven rate on inflation-protected 10-year Treasuries, a measure of expected annual inflation over the coming decade, hit 2.41%, the highest since 2013.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.6217%, near a one-week high.

The dollar rose slightly against the yen and the British pound, but trading is expected to be moderate until Powell speaks after the Fed meeting.

The Australian dollar was hit lower after disappointing consumer price data.

In commodities, Brent futures fell 0.09% to $ 66.36 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.05% to $ 62.91 per barrel due to concerns about energy demand.

Benchmark Copper continued to support a record above $ 10,000 per tonne. The metal is so widely used in manufacturing and heavy industry around the world that it is considered a barometer of economic health.

However, gold, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation, fell 0.49% to $ 1,768.00 in cautious trade ahead of the Fed meeting.

(Reuters contributed to the story)