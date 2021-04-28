Sensex increases over 350 pts in early trades, Nifty is trading at 14750





The benchmark Sensex stock index gained more than 350 points early in Wednesday, following the gains of twins HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Infosys, heavyweights in the index. The 30-stock BSE index traded 351.06 points or 0.72 percent higher at 49,295.20. Likewise, the larger NSE Nifty rose 95.30 points or 0.65 percent to 14,748.35. Bajaj Finance was the first winner of the Sensex pack, with an increase of around 3%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, SBI, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, the HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys. In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex finished 557.63 points or 1.15% higher to 48,944.14, and Nifty jumped 168.05 points or 1.16% to 14,653.05. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market by offloading stocks worth 1,454.75 crore on Tuesday, as domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth 1,463.44 crore, based on provisional trade data. According to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, there are currently consistent trends in the market. “First, despite the bad news on the COVID front, the market has maintained its bullish momentum. Second, the FIIs have been consistent sellers (above 10,000 crore in April, so far) and DIIs have been consistent buyers. These trends are expected to continue in the short term and markets should remain strong, ”he said. It appears the markets are examining the post-second wave scenario that is expected to emerge in May, he noted, adding that global market support continues with positive economic data coming from the United States. The FOMC comment expected later today is likely to reaffirm the accommodative stance of the US Fed, giving markets increased resistance. Meanwhile, the fourth quarter results continue to be good. Axis Bank figures confirm the tendency of the main private sector banks to increase their market share. Early bird mid-height results are much better than expected. Midcaps should outperform in the next few days, ”he said. Elsewhere in Asia, the Hong Kong and Tokyo stock exchanges were trading on a positive note in mid-session trades, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the red. The stock markets on Wall Street ended with losses in night sessions. Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.09 percent lower at $ 65.82 a barrel.

