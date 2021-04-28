Business
Wayfair Way Days: Up to 80% Off Outdoor, Indoor & Office Furniture, Lighting, Storage, Rugs & Art Starts Today
If your home improvement projects involve furniture, household items, lighting or Appliances for indoors or outside, discover the significant discounts and free delivery Wayfair offer today, April 28, and Thursday, April 29.
> Insider tip: Offers will go live at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 and until Friday, April 30 at midnight.
This is the biggest online marketplace sale of the year and includes top sellers, top brands such as Kohler as well as exclusive collections like Kelly Clarkson at home.
You want to beautify the the living room, bedroom, bathroom, cooked, dining room, game room, nursery and backyard? (See playhouses and outdoor play structures up to 55% off.)
Wayfair and its other stylish retail brands All Modern, classic Birch lane and elegant Joss and Main offer what you need in all styles and price ranges. Isn’t it time to find that perfect piece of art (the wall art is 80% reduction)?
Over the past year, we have relied on our homes to perform many functions, be it working, home schooling, exercising, or just finding comfort while relaxing on the couch, a Steve Oblak, Commercial Director of Wayfairs, said in a press release.
The reward: Lower cost upgrades.
A mid century modern style stand for TVs up to 78 inches is $ 239.99 (was $ 359, a saving of 33%). Shipping is free and can be delivered before May 7th. Select dark walnut, slate gray, birch with a graphic finish.
A barrel chair upholstered in orange, gray, spa green, chapel teal and eight other fabric colors (yes, kiwi and midnight blue) is 45% off to $ 164.99.
Maybe for mom? (Mother’s Day is May 9): Reversible Somerton cotton three piece quilt set is 62% off ($ 77.16, was $ 202.49). See much more bedding styles and 70% off.
Maybe for dad? (Father’s Day is June 20): Monument Grills four burner propane gas grilll with cabinet is $ 484.69.
Limited items include a 20 pieces Henckels Statement Self-Sharpening Knife Set in a 60% Off Faceplate: $ 199.95, was $ 500. And a 13 pieces Rachael Ray Create Delicious non-stick aluminum cookware set for $ 139.99 (was $ 240, a saving of 42%).
Pet Essentials are also on sale, up to 60% off
Here are the highlights of the most popular household items on sale for two days:
Watch for bonus flash offers and limited offers that happen hourly.
Compiled by Janet Eastman | 503-294-4072
picture credit
