Deutsche Bank avoids Archegos merger, announces increase in profits





German Bank AG

DB 1.73%

recorded its best quarter in seven years thanks to the activity of its investment bank, while the lender escaped the implosion of Archegos Capital Management which hit some rivals hard.

The Frankfurt-based bank said net profit for the first three months of the year was $ 1.04 billion, the equivalent of $ 1.25 billion, up sharply from $ 66 million a year earlier. The income of the investment bank increased by 32%, while those of its asset management arm increased by 23%. Profit was above an average analyst consensus of 707 million.

The bank has benefited from frantic investor activity in a volatile market and companies raising funds and merging as they repositioned their growth plans during the pandemic. A savings plan imposed to turn around the lender after years of poor performance also helps. Even if markets normalize as expected in the coming months, we expect revenues in 2021 to be close to 2020 levels, which has been a very strong year, said Christian Sewing, the bank’s chief executive, in a statement. letter to employees. Like the major global banks, including Credit Suisse Group AG , Nomura Holdings Inc. and Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank loaned to Archegos, the family office of Bill Hwang who made big bets on stocks by borrowing heavily until the strategy derailed in March. But unlike its rivals, who together lost $ 10 billion in the deal, the German bank managed to sell its exposure quickly. Deutsche’s risk managers were wary of Archegos as the company had a firm opinion on a handful of stocks that were soaring earlier in the year, a red flag, according to a person familiar with the matter. This increased the warranty requirements on Archegos throughout the first quarter, the person said. As Archegoss’ positions exploded, Deutsche Bank estimated it had around 5% to 6% of the total exposure of all banks combined, the person said. Deutsche Bank contacted a few investors and quickly sold the shares it held as collateral in blocks, covering any losses. It was a rare solution for Deutsche Bank, which for years was one of the world’s most troubled large lenders. For years, it has faced repeated regulatory checks and significant fines for missteps related to lax money laundering controls, interest rate manipulation and investor deception about mortgage securities. The bank wants to show that these problems are a thing of the past. Mr Sewing launched a banking overhaul two years ago, with the aim of cutting jobs, curbing risk-taking in investment banking and avoiding legal trouble at the bank. It sold an essential part of its activities to BNP Paribas AT and promised to focus on basic skills, including cash management and fixed income trading. Last year, the bank hit its target of an annual adjusted cost of $ 19.5 billion, down $ 3.3 billion from 2018. It is due to cut a further $ 2.8 billion next year. It has lost 8% of the full-time staff. Despite the good performance of the investment bank, the banks’ core lending activities remained subdued. Negative interest rates in Europe weighed on the ability of banks to generate profits. Revenues from its corporate activities fell 1% and remained stable in its private banking operations in the first quarter, following a general decline last year. The bank has attempted to pass on some of the negative rate effects to customers by charging for deposits. It also tries to move deposits to investments in order to earn more fees. The banks’ dependence on its investment bank makes analysts nervous, as business activity can quickly fade away. For now, customers appear to be resisting the pandemic better than expected. As Germany continues to struggle to contain the spread of Covid-19, its economy has performed better than many peers thanks in large part to generous supportive measures from the government. Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it set aside $ 69 million in the first quarter to cover bad debts, up from $ 506 million a year earlier when the pandemic began. Write to Patricia Kowsmann at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

