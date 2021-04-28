Enedo Plc Business Review 1.1.2021 31.3.2021 Helsinki Stock Exchange: ENEDO

ENEDO PLC Business Review 28.4.2021 klo9: 45

Enedo Plc Activity Report 1.1.2021 31.3.2021

Business Review figures are unaudited.

1-3/ 21 1-3/ 20 1-12/ 20 TURNOVER BY GEOGRAPHY, MEUR 3mo 3mo 12mo Americas 1.5 2.0 7.0 EMEA 6.1 6.8 26.5 APAC 1.2 1.2 5.0 Total 8.8 10.0 38.5 1-3/ 21 1-3/ 20 1-12/ 20 NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY, MEUR 3mo 3mo 12mo LED drivers 1.9 2.8 8.7 Power supplies 5.1 5.9 24.1 Feeding systems 1.8 1.3 5.7 Total 8.8 10.0 38.5

Vesa Leino, CEO:

The first quarter of Enedos has developed and proceeded relatively well in line with our own expectations. The recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 has already started in some areas of our business, but there is still a long way to go before business returns to normal. First-quarter revenue was 8.8 million euros, down 1.2 million euros from a year ago. We keep our forecast for the whole year unchanged.

Net sales in the Power Systems product category continued to develop well in the first quarter of the year and increased nearly 40% year-over-year, somewhat exceeding our own expectations. The expansion of the Power Systems product category solutions, and in particular the product family built around the latest MHE rectifier, to new customers will continue this year as product certifications for new and emerging applications. industries will grow.

The decrease in net sales compared to last year is attributable to the conductors and power supplies product categories. Demand for LED drivers related to entertainment and culture has remained low due to the impacts of Covid-19. There are already some early signs that demand in the Led Drivers product category is picking up and a few initiatives and projects that have been waiting for customers have started to progress. However, we expect the real recovery in demand to be visible in our numbers only in the second half of the year.

The situation in the Power Supplies product category is more multilateral. For some customers, our activity and therefore our sales have developed well, but for some, the demand situation remains particularly weak. Overall, sales of the Power Supplies product category decreased year-over-year by € 0.8 million, which was, however, fully in line with our own expectations at the start of the year. .

Geographically, weak demand in the US market also continued in the first quarter of this year. This has been particularly affected by the general Covid-19 situation in the United States. Distributor stock orders have not yet started. However, there are already small signs of recovery in the US market as well, and some ongoing projects and projects with clients have been reactivated. As the Covid-19 situation improves, we also expect demand to pick up in the US market in the second half of the year as well.

Despite the general situation in the global components market, our delivery capacity has remained relatively good. Some deliveries had to be postponed due to last minute rescheduling by our component suppliers and as a result delivery times for some components were significantly longer, particularly towards the end of the first quarter. The situation has impacted the production of the company in Tunis as well as that of our subcontractors. The availability of components and the reliability of deliveries will be an important factor in the development of sales in the coming year.

As part of the share issues, we announced a recovery program targeting a total of approximately 4.0 million euros. permanent savings. Some of the change projects already started in the second half of last year and their implementation continued in the first quarter of the year. The Group’s new unified ERP system will be put into service in Finance during the second quarter. The new system will lead to savings in financial management costs, the effects of which will start to be partially visible in the second half of the year. Work on the implementation of the other areas of the new ERP system will continue and we expect the entire system to be ready by the end of the first half of 2022.

As part of the change projects, we are also improving the efficiency of the Tunisian factory as well as strengthening and expanding the independence of Tunisian production vis-à-vis the Italian organization. At Finland Products, our goal is to achieve cost savings by both streamlining the production network and harmonizing the purchase prices of components. In Italy, we continued our temporary layoffs throughout the first quarter.

On April 7, 2021, we announced the final outcome of the Rights and Directed Share issuance. Successful issues provide the necessary funding to implement the recovery program and ensure security throughout its implementation. The share issues were also linked to the debt agreements of 8.6 million euros announced on February 16, 2021 in which the company repays 5.3 million euros of these loans and 3.3 million euros of loans. are canceled. The loan agreement was concluded after the registration of the new shares on 9e April 2021. The issuance of shares, as well as the loan agreement bring a significant improvement in the financial situation and the balance sheet of the company.

The improvement in the Covid-19 situation and the resulting resumption of our customers’ business activities continue to pose significant risks that have an effect on the business development of Enedos in the months to come. However, I believe that as vaccine coverage progresses and the Covid-19 situation slowly improves, the gradual recovery in demand for our products, combined with the determined implementation of the recovery program , will provide a good opportunity to increase our income and profit.

Business development

In the business review, Enedo will present the development of net sales according to the division of product categories which was revised in early 2020. The new product categories of Enedo are power supplies, LED drivers and power systems. The Power Supplies product category includes industrial power supplies, the LED Drivers category of lighting solutions, and the Power systems category includes DC system products and track power solutions.

Net sales of the Power Supplies product category in the first quarter of the year were € 5.1 million, down € 0.8 million from the same period last year. Net sales of the Led Drivers product category amounted to € 1.9 million, € 0.9 million lower than in the comparison period of the previous year. The Power Systems product category has grown. Net sales of Power Systems products during the period under review amounted to 1.8 million euros, which is 0.5 million euros more than in the comparison period of the previous year. The most important factors affecting the volume of activity in the first quarter of the year were the persistent uncertainty and the low demand in the Led Drivers product category due to Covid-19, the low demand from some customers of the categories power supplies impacting Enedo’s net sales and continued strong growth in the Power Systems product category supported by the MHE product.

The overall development in the global component markets with regard in particular to microprocessors as well as some standard components has been visible in the production planning of Enedos and has resulted in the postponement of some orders for reasons beyond the company’s control. The situation has impacted the production of the company in Tunis as well as that of our subcontractors. However, the company was able to react relatively well to the changes during the first quarter of the year. Nevertheless, the availability of components and the reliability of deliveries will be an important factor in the development of sales in the coming year.

Enedo is a European designer and manufacturer of high quality electronic power supplies and power systems for critical equipment, even in the most demanding environments. Enedos’s mission is to make better electricity more reliable, safer, more energy efficient and fair to meet its goal. The three main product categories of Enedos are LED drivers, power supplies and power systems. In 2020, the group’s turnover was 38.5 million euros. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and the United States. The group’s head office is in Finland and the parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

