London Stock Exchange reports 3.9% increase in first quarter revenues

FILE PHOTO: The offices of the London Stock Exchange Group are seen in the City of London, Britain December 29, 2017. REUTERS / Toby Melville / File Photo / File Photo Economic news

Reuters staff









LONDON (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group announced a 3.9% increase in total revenue in the first quarter as it continued to integrate its $ 27 billion acquisition of the data and analytics company Refinitiv.

The group said in a press release on Wednesday that its divestment from Borsa Italiana is progressing well and is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

About 40 million pounds ($ 55.5 million) of cost synergies from the Refinitiv takeover have already been realized on a run rate basis and new revenue from the now launched combination, said. the stock market.

The exchange said it remained confident of reaching 25% of the announced operating cost synergy target of £ 350million by the end of 2021, in line with previous forecasts.

RBC analysts said strong first quarter numbers point to a good start in realizing cost synergies.

The group finalized its $ 27 billion buyout of Refinitiv in January, turning the 300-year-old stock exchange into an overnight capital market data giant, though still number two behind Bloomberg LP.

In March, the company scared the markets by announcing that the integration of Refinitiv would cost $ 1 billion more than expected, causing LSE shares to fall. Its stock price has fallen by more than 20% since March 4.

In another setback, Refinitivs data terminals suffered a power outage lasting several hours this month.

(1 USD = 0.7206 pounds)