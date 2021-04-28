Which provinces have plans to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

As supplies of COVID-19 vaccines increase across the country, most provinces and territories have released details on who can expect to receive a vaccine in the coming weeks.

The military commander responsible for logistics for Canada’s vaccine distribution program says there will be enough vaccine delivered to give a first dose before Canada Day to every adult who wants one.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says that is if the provinces follow the advice to delay second doses for up to four months.

He also warns that it will depend on no longer having production delays.

Health Canada is forecasting a total of 36.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India by June 30.

Provinces initially suspended administration of AstraZeneca injections to people under the age of 55 based on advice from an advisory committee, but their recommendation changed on April 23 to state that the shot is safe for anyone aged 30 and over.

However, the provinces have not yet lowered the threshold that low.

There are approximately 31 million Canadians over the age of 16, and no vaccines are approved for people under the age of 16.

Here is a list of vaccination plans across Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador

Residents aged 55 to 64 have access to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

People 65 years of age and older, Indigenous adults, those considered clinically extremely vulnerable, and rotational workers, truck drivers and flight attendants have access to Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

—

New Scotland

Residents as young as 55 can make an appointment for a Pfizer of Moderna vaccine.

The province continues to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 to 64.

—

Prince Edward Island

Beginning April 26, residents of the province between the ages of 40 and 59 can start making appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

People 16 years of age and older who have certain underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, and eligible members of their household may also be vaccinated.

—

New Brunswick

People as young as 60 can start making immunization appointments.

People aged 40 and over with three or more selected chronic conditions are also eligible.

—

Quebec

The province has expanded its rollout of vaccination to people with chronic illnesses who do not need regular hospital care, as well as people with intellectual or physical disabilities.

Quebec has expanded the availability of AstraZeneca to people as young as 45 years old.

Pregnant women can start making vaccine appointments on April 28.

—

Ontario

Ontario has said anyone aged 60 and over is eligible for a vaccine, although some local public health units have lowered the threshold on their own.

The province has also expanded eligibility for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, saying people 40 years and older can start receiving the vaccine. Injections are available from pharmacies and primary care providers.

People aged 45 and over living in more than 100 neighborhoods deemed to be at high risk for COVID-19 can reserve vaccines at mass vaccination clinics starting Tuesday.

The government says child care workers employed at licensed day care centers will be able to book on Thursday, and those working in unlicensed facilities will be able to make appointments in the coming weeks.

Ontario, meanwhile, has doubled the number of pharmacies participating in the provincial vaccination effort.

Some 1,400 pharmacies in COVID-19 hotspots now offer the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The province says it hopes to add 100 more pharmacies to the vaccination effort by the end of the month.

—

Manitoba

Manitoba uses Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for First Nations people 30 years of age and older and others 50 years and older. These are available through a few channels, including the so-called supersites in larger communities. Health officials plan to continue to gradually reduce the minimum age over the coming months.

The province also allows anyone 40 years of age and over to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at pharmacies and medical clinics, subject to availability.

All police, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers, regardless of age, are also eligible.

The province is also vaccinating all adults in high-risk areas. Anyone over 18 who lives or works in the Northern Health Region can be vaccinated. And any adult who lives in four neighborhoods in Winnipeg – Downtown East, Point Douglas South, Seven Oaks West, and Inkster East – can have their photo taken, too. Adults who do not live in these neighborhoods but who work there in certain jobs that concern the public can also be vaccinated. These jobs include teachers, grocery store workers, food processing staff, and restaurant workers.

About 33% of the adult population of Manitoba has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

—

Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently reserving vaccines for residents 42 and older, but the age of eligibility is expected to drop to 40 starting Friday. The minimum age for people living in the Far North is 30 years old.

All workers identified as priority are also eligible for the shootings from Friday. Additional workers include police, firefighters, public health inspectors, teachers, and educational staff working with students.

The province previously expanded the vaccine distribution plan for people in more vulnerable groups to include all pregnant women and 16 and 17 year olds considered clinically extremely vulnerable.

Saskatchewan has also lowered the age at which people can get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 from 55.

There are drive-thru and walk-in immunization clinics in communities across the province.

—

Alberta

Albertans born in 2009 or earlier with underlying high-risk health conditions are eligible for the vaccine.

The next phase of healthcare workers can also book appointments: doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, their office staff, laboratory workers, trainees in clinical fields, as well as healthcare workers on the reserves of the First Nations and Métis settlements.

Previously, front-line health workers, staff and residents of support facilities, Albertans born in 1956 or earlier, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis people born in 1971 or earlier were vaccinated.

For the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the province lowered the minimum age from 55 to 40.

More than 250 pharmacies offer immunizations. Ten doctor’s clinics across the province are also providing injections as part of a pilot project, which could be expanded in May.

About 15,000 workers at 136 meat packing plants across the province can also get vaccinated at clinics, pharmacies and health clinics on site.

Alberta said it was extending the time between the first dose and the second to four months. But some cancer patients may reserve a second dose 21 to 28 days after the first.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the province plans to offer all Albertans 18 and over a first dose by the end of June.

—

British Columbia

The province has lowered the age of eligibility for people to register for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health ministry says all adults over 18 can now register for vaccines as part of the province’s immunization program.

Once registered, users receive a confirmation code. They then wait for an email, text or call telling them they are eligible and can book their vaccine appointment using this code.

Health officials are also targeting so-called hot spot communities that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 with dedicated clinics, which the provincial government says are using its limited supply of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

British Columbia has lowered the age of those eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine to 30, starting with those in hot spot communities and adding pharmacy appointments as supplies improve.

Firefighters, police and paramedics, meanwhile, are vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines alongside school and nursery staff.

The province says more than 1.6 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered, of which more than 89,000 are a second injection.

—

Nunavut

Nunavut has opened up vaccination to anyone 18 years of age and over.

It also offers photos to shift workers coming from southern Canada.

The territory plans to complete its rollout of first and second dose vaccines by the end of April.

—

Northwest Territories

The Northwest Territories is also providing vaccines to people 18 and older and plans to complete their deployment by the end of April.

It also offers photos to rotary workers and mine workers coming from southern Canada.

—

Yukon

The Yukon government says 71% of eligible residents in the territory have received their first vaccination against COVID-19, as it expects returning students and seasonal workers to be vaccinated.

Dr Brendan Hanley, Yukon chief medical officer of health, says returning students, as well as seasonal workers, could receive the COVID-19 vaccine during their mandatory self-isolation, provided they test negative for the virus after taking a rapid test.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press