Low flu season tempers Reckitt’s growth thanks to pandemic-led cleanup





Products manufactured by Reckitt Benckiser are seen in London, Great Britain, February 12, 2008. REUTERS / Stephen Hird

Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT.L) reported higher than expected quarterly sales surge as households stuck with intensified cleaning regimes a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company supported its outlook for the full year. However, stocks fell nearly 2% in morning trading as a weak flu season saw fewer people turn to cold remedies and falling birth rates hit formula sales. for infants. The Slough-based company announced a 4.1% increase in like-for-like sales for the first quarter, above the 2.4% growth expected by analysts, according to a consensus provided by the company, led by Lysol and double-digit growth for Airwick fresheners. and finish the dishwasher pods. Sales fell 13% in its healthcare business, which makes Mucinex cough syrup and Dettol soaps, due to a 90% drop in cold and flu cases as people wore face masks and fluids. Social distancing measures relaxed in markets with high vaccination rates. Managing Director Laxman Narasimhan said in markets with few cases and high vaccination rates, people are less likely to wash their hands or use hand sanitizers, even though usage was even higher. than before the pandemic. For example, sales of Dettol showed strong growth in India, but declined in China, which has almost reopened. However, some other products are doing well. Sexual wellness is seeing a rise in markets that relax social distancing measures, leading to double-digit demand for Durex condoms in the quarter, Narasimhan said. China has been a big driver, but the company is also seeing demand reborn in parts of the United States, Southeast Asia and Europe. In India, rocked by a devastating second wave of coronavirus, the company “sees no impact at this time,” he said, while adding that it was increasing its marketing spending around messaging to help contain the virus. Reckitt joins a list of consumer products companies increasing their marketing spend to maintain market share gains in 2020, helping companies like WPP (WPP.L), the world’s largest advertising company, to post a Sales growth resumed earlier than expected after a damaging pandemic year. Read more The company, which rebranded itself as RB’s Reckitt last month, kept its forecast for full-year sales growth between stable and up 2%, saying it remained on track to meet its target. medium-term revenue growth of 4% to 6%. It’s a great start to the year, well ahead of consensus, and shows that demand for disinfectants remains very strong even so far into the crisis, said Alicia Forry, analyst at Investec. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

