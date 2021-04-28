ioneer Ltd continues its secondary listing on the United States Stock Exchange





The company has started the formal process of evaluating a secondary listing on a major US stock exchange, which is expected to take place in the second half of 2021.

ioneer Ltd () has started the formal process of evaluating a secondary listing of its shares on a major US stock exchange. The secondary listing is expected to take place in the second half of 2021 and is part of the pioneers’ long-term strategy to increase exposure to US markets. The primary primary asset, the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Bore project, is located in Nevada and is the most advanced lithium development asset in the United States. The company believes it is well positioned to capitalize on the electrification of the U.S. auto industry, which is a key focus of the Biden administration as it seeks to develop a national supply chain for lithium battery materials. -ion. While ioneer engages in this review process, there is no guarantee that the review will ultimately result in secondary registration in the United States. Exposure to the US market will be beneficial Bernard Rowe, CEO of Pioneer, said: As we envision the next phase of Pioneer growth, we believe that increased exposure to the US market will be of great benefit to the company and its shareholders. Rhyolite Ridge is the most advanced lithium development asset in the United States and there is an increasing interest among American investors in investing in clean energy supply chain companies, which we have seen clearly demonstrated by a strong interest in other listed lithium development companies in the United States. Strive to play a role in the U.S. electric vehicle industry The Biden administration recently proposed a US $ 174 billion investment to advance the domestic electric vehicle industry in the United States, which is designed to enable domestic supply chains, from raw materials to parts, to retool factories compete globally and support American workers in these industries. To draw attention to this transition, ioneer became a founding member of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA). The company is uniquely positioned to play a major role in this transition and, to achieve this, it is essential to its strategy to continue to increase its exposure to the US market. By 2024, ioneer is expected to be the largest US producer of lithium and the second largest producer of boron. ioneer has undertaken significant work in recent months to strengthen its presence in the United States and strengthen its team. This includes the recent announcement of two new board members based in the United States and several new senior executive hires in Nevada. Optimistic about the outlook for lithium Pioneer James Calaway’s Executive Chairman said: Given our clear exposure to the United States, this step just makes sense. This is an invaluable US project that will help meet President Bidens’ climate commitments and create hundreds of well-paying jobs. We are very optimistic about the prospects for the lithium market and, more broadly, the development of the electric vehicle supply chain in the United States and we are delighted to take this important strategic step. Construction to project Construction on the Rhyolite Ridge project is expected to begin in late 2021. The company has shortlisted potential strategic and financial partners and discussions are at an advanced stage. A thorough review of the multiple potential listing options has started, with investors to be updated in due course following a board decision.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos