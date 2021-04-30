London IPO: Darktrace’s share jumped 40% on market debut





Shares of British tech darling Darktrace soared on their London debut, opening 42% more than their initial listing price, in an IPO that valued the company at 1.7 billion Darktrace said this morning that the shares were valued at 250 pence when it went public in London, in the middle of the range. But on the opening bell, the shares traded hands at 350 pence. Read more: Cyber ​​company Darktrace confirms plans for floating in London in early May Previous reports estimated the company’s market capitalization could reach $ 4 billion. Free float only represents about 10% of the company and existing shareholders are expected to cash in about 21 million shares. Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of Darktrace, said: “Our company is deeply rooted in the British tradition of scientific and mathematical research, so we are particularly proud to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. “For our world-class inventors at our R&D center in Cambridge, it’s really about celebrating you today. Not only have you created foundational technology that 4,700 organizations now rely on to help them tackle new and advanced cyber threats, but you stay engaged in innovation, pushing boundaries and shaping the world with your ideas. “Today is just the beginning.” Russ Mold, of AJ Bell, said the rise in the share price could be partially explained by the reduced offer price this morning. Read more: UK lawsuit against Mike Lynch ‘would delay justice’, court says “The valuation of the listing was almost half that of the original estimates, as investors were clearly concerned about the company’s ties to shareholder Mike Lynch, who is fighting fraud allegations. This likely saw potential institutional investors demand a steep discount to justify owning the shares and launching the IPO. The stock price surge after the listing would suggest that other investors are more comfortable with risk and are only focusing on Darktraces’ potential to expand rapidly into the cybersecurity space. Earlier this month, the company said its revenues had climbed to nearly $ 200 million during the pandemic. If the momentum can stay with Darktrace, that means it has helped reignite investor appetite for tech floats in the capital after Deliveroos’ disastrous debut last month. Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, assessed this morning’s float and Darktrace’s outlook: “While other recent and high-profile tech launches in the London market, such as Deliveroo and MoonPig, ​​could be described as superficial technologies, being e-commerce platforms designed to give existing industries a transformation digital, DarkTrace has complex technology at its core. “The global digital transition, which accelerated during the pandemic, is expected to open up new opportunities and markets for DarkTraceas companies to scale up their operations to meet demand, while trying to keep their systems secure. . “A successful launch will be a coup for the London market and should help attract more fast growing tech companies to list in the UK. Darktrace, founded in 2013 and led by Poppy Gustafsson, has benefited from increased demand for its services due to the shift to working from home throughout the Covid crisis. Read more: Darktrace appoints former BT boss on board before 4 billion float





