Darktrace is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with shares up 43%

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace, now valued at 1.7 billion ($ 2.4 billion), saw shares jump 43% on London Stock Exchange debut

The IPO follows a recent drop in the share price of British startup Deliveroo.

Darktrace, listed under the ticker symbol ‘DARK’ announced that the shares were valued at 250p when it went public in London, with stakes initially changing hands to over 350p on the opening bell before settling at around 342p later in the morning.

It has been said that Darktrace’s offering will include around 66 million shares, roughly 9.6% of its issued share capital, with an additional 9.9 million shares to be sold if demand turns out to be higher than planned.

The UK cybersecurity provider, founded in 2013, announced it will float on the London Stock Exchange earlier this month, following revenue increases to nearly $ 200 million during the pandemic, most from subscriptions.

“Our company is deeply rooted in the British tradition of scientific and mathematical research, so we are particularly proud to be listed on the London Stock Exchange,” said the CEO of Darktrace. Gustafsson poppy.

To our world-class inventors at our R&D center in Cambridge, it’s really about celebrating you. Not only have you created foundational technology that 4,700 organizations now rely on to help them tackle new and advanced cyber threats, but you stay engaged in innovation, pushing boundaries and shaping the world with your ideas. Today is just the beginning.

Darktrace’s financial surge has shown renewed confidence in the IPOs of UK startups, with investors looking past the recent drop in the share price for Deliveroo during the float of the food delivery business.

An opportunity for global notoriety

Following the listing of Darktrace on the London Stock Exchange, Russ Shaw CBE, founder of Tech London lawyers and Global technology advocates, expressed the conviction that its debut on the stock market can “strengthen the benchmarks of the Stock Exchange and position London as a leading post-Brexit technology hub”.

Shaw said: Just as the Lord Hill Review expressed London’s aspirations to become a top listing destination in the world, Deliveroos’ disappointing debut on the stock exchange has done the city no favor in achieving that goal. .

“The specter of this disappointing IPO will no doubt have been a concern for Darktrace, but there are many reasons to be optimistic about today’s IPO given the early rise in the price of the action.

“While two of the country’s largest tech companies have now committed to London, UK technology has set a solid precedent for others to follow, whether from our pool of domestic scale-ups or overseas. sea.”

Prosperity for NDR space

Mike Campfield, vice president of EMEA operations at competitor Darktrace Extrahop, described the company’s listing in London as a “watershed moment” for the Network Detection and Response (NDR) space.

“Since Gartner first coined the term ‘network detection and response’ two years ago, NDR has become the second fastest growing cybersecurity market segment, ”Campfield said.

“The segment grew by 24% CAGR in 2020, and according to IDC the main suppliers exceed this growth.

“The recent high profile attacks, including SolarWinds The vulnerability, and the $ 50 million demand for Acer ransomware, has focused on NDR players, who have been shown to be particularly adept at detecting and investigating this type of advanced threat activity.

“As with any first IPO in a given market, the IPO of Darktrace confirms the market opportunity. They may be the first, but notice my words, they won’t be the last.