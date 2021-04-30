DBS will reduce its office space by 20% in the coming years: CEO, Banking News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – DBS Group will reduce office space in its markets by 20% over the next four to five years by adopting a hybrid working model and redefining its workspaces to encourage more collaboration, said CEO Piyush Gupta Friday April 30. .

Southeast Asia’s largest lender plans to abandon about 2 floors, or 75,000 square feet, of the dozen floors it occupies in Tower 3 of the Marina Bay financial center in December, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

DBS would also sell certain floors of Swire Properties’ One Island East tower in Quarry Bay in Hong Kong.

Mr. Gupta confirmed at Friday’s press conference on the bank’s first quarter results that DBS was reducing its physical footprint in Singapore and Hong Kong.

DBS announced last year that it would allow staff to work from home up to 40% of the time.

“We are reorganizing our offices to promote more participation and collaboration, but we will see some reduction (of space),” Gupta said on Friday.

The move comes at a time when global banks are rethinking their office use after the Covid-19 pandemic fueled a jump to remote working.

Citigroup is abandoning three floors of the Asia Square 1 tower, while Mizuho reduces the equivalent space to less than one floor in the Asia Square 2 tower.

DBS posted a 72% increase in first quarter profits as the business grew on all fronts with faster growth in lending and record commission income. Net profit for the three months to the end of March rose to $ 2.01 billion from $ 1.17 billion a year ago – the first time quarterly profits have crossed the $ 2 billion mark and the first growth in over a year.

Mr Gupta said the Covid-19 pandemic has provided DBS with opportunities to reposition itself and seize opportunities for the future.

She sees opportunities to increase her stake in Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank as the Chinese lender looks to foreign markets to serve clients in areas such as international trade and foreign exchange.

DBS recently agreed to buy a 13% stake in the private lender for 5.29 billion yuan ($ 1.09 billion) as part of its plan to accelerate its expansion in the Grande Baie region by China.

“Some of the clients of (Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank) are getting to the stage where they want to do IPOs (initial public offerings) and increase their capacity. The bank is very keen to start digitizing and this is one reasons why they find us an attractive Partner. We bring digital capabilities, international presence and some capacity in capital markets, “said Gupta, who noted that the Chinese bank is an” attractive economic investment “with a compound annual growth rate, return on equity and capital adequacy.

When asked if DBS was interested in acquiring assets that Citi was relinquishing in Asia, he said the bank was open to those that could be complementary to its franchise, especially in countries where it has an existing presence.

“The process has not yet started and in due course we will look at these strengths. I also want to hasten to add, however, that we are very disciplined. The economy has to make sense, we have to make sure that we have the capacity to do it … if it becomes a bidding frenzy, you might not see us in the middle of it, ”Mr. Gupta said.

Besides creating new business lines, DBS will also continue to leverage its technological capabilities, he added.

“I am convinced that a great opportunity is to be part of the new digital infrastructure that is going to be put in place as the world moves towards digital trends.”

DBS will issue security tokens and expand trading hours to 24/7 on its digital exchange in the coming months.

It is also actively seeking to attract more banks so that a wider range of currencies can be part of the new Partior blockchain-based platform – a collaboration between the bank, JPMorgan and Temasek.

“If we can do that, it will essentially give us the ability to play an important role in an infrastructure that could be a real game-changer in the way payments happen.”