The Daily Chase: Stock rally takes a break; Amazon sales surge amid COVID e-commerce boom





US futures show a negative open on the last trading day in April after the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high. Investors are exploring earnings after another busy after-hours session on Thursday, which included results from Amazon and Twitter. Twitter shares were down more than 10% before the opening bell. The company provided a lower than expected second quarter revenue forecast and also missed user growth expectations. AMAZON SALES INCREASE AS PANDEMIC FLAME CONTINUES Meanwhile, Amazon shares are trading higher in the pre-market after significantly exceeding Streets’ earnings and earnings expectations in the first quarter. Sales jumped 44% from a year ago as consumers continued to rely more on online shopping amid the global pandemic, and the company expects this trend to continue even after that the coronavirus is under control. Outside of its core retail business, sales of Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing and advertising business, are up 32% from the same period a year ago. RESTAURANT BRANDS EXCEED Q1 EXPECTATIONS Shares of Restaurant Brands International, the company that owns Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, are also on the rise in the pre-market session. The company exceeded analysts’ expectations in the first quarter. Comparable store sales increased slightly at Popeyes and Burger King, but fell 2.3% at Tim Hortons. OTHER NOTABLE STORIES The Senate is preparing to vote today on a back-to-work bill that will end the strike at the Port of Montreal, which has affected more than a thousand dockworkers

Chevron Reports Q1 Profit, Increases Dividend As Oil Price Recovery Boosts Quarterly Results

General Motors is investing more than $ 1 billion to build electric vehicles in Mexico. The facility, which currently builds the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer models, will be the company’s fifth electric vehicle plant in North America and is expected to be operational in 2023.

U.S. retailer LLBean opens four new stores in Canada this year NEWS RELEASES / SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Notable data: Canadian GDP (February), industrial product and raw material price indexes in Canada, personal income and expenditure in the United States

Notable Benefits: Restaurant Brands International, Imperial Oil, Exxon Mobil, Chevron

8:30 a.m.ET: Prem Watsa, CEO of Fairfax Financial, holds quarterly press conference

8:30 a.m .: Restaurant Brands quarterly conference call

11 a.m .: Premier Ford to hold a virtual press conference at 11 a.m.

11:30 a.m .: Prime Minister to address Canadians on COVID-19 situation and hold press conference

Deadline for filing income tax returns with the CRA

Disney reopens two theme parks in California







