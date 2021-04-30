UTIX, an electronic ticketing blockchain platform, announces the listing of bonds on the London Stock Exchange ahead of its initial VFA Malta virtual token offering





UTIX, a decentralized event hosting and electronic ticketing platform, will list the obligations of the London Stock Exchange to raise capital for ticketing products. UTIX is a Blockchain-powered electronic ticketing platform and recently announced the listing of digital bonds on the London Stock Exchange. It is also the first Blockchain platform to host events and uses smart contracts to bring control into the hands of the community. This new platform allows event organizers and users to sell or buy tickets. In addition, it eliminates the potential negative externalities that arise from scalpers in the secondary market and stops the buying and selling of fraudulent tickets. While discussing this new concept, Max Mayhew, Co-Founder of UTIX, said: Our electronic ticketing platform has made it possible to organize events and distribute tickets to users. We will be hosting an in-person and online event where we will answer questions regarding our VFA process, the listing process, the future of Blockchain technology, and our bond’s listing on the UK London Stock Exchange. The idea is to enlighten the community that is associated with us to recognize that we remain in phase with the current market regulations. UTIX announced the digital bond listing to raise additional capital to support its ticketing products. The first phase of the market for UTIX electronic ticketing products has already been completed. With the latest technology, the company will put the power back into the hands of organizers and users. Using Android and iOS apps, users can quickly purchase the e-ticket of any event. Plus, they don’t have to worry about fraudulent tickets as the technology will confirm the validity upon purchase. UTIX provides loyalty tokens to investors when they invest in the UTIX token offering; at the same time, UTIX has also applied to MFSA for VFA authorization and will be listed on Binance. About UTIX UTIX is a decentralized event hosting and electronic ticketing platform that uses Blockchain technology to bring control into the hands of the community. It will soon launch its digital link on LSE. Users can get more details on utix.co.uk/ Media contact

Company name: UTIX Ltd.

Contact Person: Max Mayhew

E-mail: Send an email

Phone: +442081239443

Country: United Kingdom

Website: utix.co.uk/



