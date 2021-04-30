Midleton Very Rare: How does a $ 45,000 Irish whiskey taste?

London (CNN) The second batch of Ireland’s oldest whiskey collection will be released in May – and a single bottle costs $ 45,000.

Presented in a hand-blown Waterford crystal decanter and displayed in a wooden cabinet made from reclaimed whiskey vats, there are only 70 bottles of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Two in the world.

When the Old Midleton Distillery in County Cork closed in 1975, after 150 years in business, several casks of trial whiskey innovations disappeared with it.

They slept deep in their barrels for almost half a century – until their resurrection last year.

The first version was a 45-year-old peated single malt, created in 1974 by Master Distiller Emeritus Max Crockett and kept at the abandoned distillery for four generations.

The second is a 46 year old single pot still whiskey, created in 1973, and priced at $ 5,000 more than Chapter One.

CNN Travel has tasted both.

Sance with a rare spirit

The Midleton Very Rare distillery was established in 1825. Tamara Hardingham-Gill / CNN

Single pot still whiskey is a style of Irish whiskey made by a single distillery from mashed, unmalted barley in a still.

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Two was made, according to its makers, in the world’s largest copper still.

He began his maturation journey in a selection of sherry and bourbon casks, where he was undisturbed for 20 years. T

The whiskey was then blended and recased in refill bourbon casks. Years later it was recased in the harbor pipes and once again laid to acquire more depth and complexity.

Finally, it was rested once more in a bourbon cask, until it was finally considered to have reached maximum perfection by current Midleton Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman.

For the Chapter One launch in February 2020, whiskey enthusiasts gathered from around the world in the Old Session House in London.

Glasses of the amber elixir were distributed around the tables of eagerly awaiting diners, before – with a flourish – a switch was flipped so the glasses were lit from below and the whiskey glistened.

This time around, O’Gorman is to virtually guide us through this session with this rarest of spirits, presenting the video tasting of the Midleton Very Rare Distillery Park as we open our samples at home.

Depths to savor

Rich mahogany splashes onto the glass, then a fruity bouquet hits the nose. Exotic spices too and a sweet swirl of caramel, toffee and toffee.

“I get ripe plum, blackberry, a hint of black currant, lots and lots of fruit,” says O’Gorman. “This is mainly due to the time spent by the whiskey in this port pipe all the way from Portugal.”

The complex aroma is complemented by a touch of leather and a touch of hazelnut.

Our noses full, it’s time to part our lips.

“First you get these spices, a little black pepper, and then you get the fruit,” says O’Gorman. “A little blackcurrant, berries. A hint of anise, a hint of ginger, then that nutty flavor. Toasted oak and a hint of caramel.”

Tasting a fine whiskey is like skimming stones on a lake. The first sip breaks the surface, then the ripples of flavor spread out, but there are still unexplored depths to be savored.

‘Unicorn Whiskey’

Enjoy whiskey at home with a Waterford crystal glass. Courtesy of Midleton Very Rare

Chapter Two whiskey is a 53.5% cask alcohol – a bit stronger than last year’s 51.2%.

We first taste it pure, in order to appreciate the finesse of the distillate and the contribution full of flavor to its original strength.

The multi-layered finish is prolonged for long periods. The spices bid farewell, then the fruit, until all you have to do is savor the roasted oak and barley.

We then add our distilled water, which was delivered from the Degourney River to Midleton.

“When we add water to the whiskey, it just opens up the flavors and aromas,” says O’Gorman. “In this case, it gets more fruity, again those toffee toffee notes.”

When a complex and balanced whiskey like this sits in the glass and warms up to room temperature, different flavor profiles and taste profiles are revealed with each fresh sip.

The Silent Distillery Collection is described by Midleton Very Rare as “a unicorn whiskey”, part of a series of innovative trials, never to be repeated and – after those few bottles are gone – never to be. tasted.

This whiskey is the second of six versions, with one release per year until 2025, aged 45 to 50, all from the Old Midleton Distillery. The latest version will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the Old Midleton Distillery.

There will be 70 bottles of this second version on sale in the US, UK, France, Ireland and in travel retail worldwide.