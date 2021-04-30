Honeywell announces transfer of its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq





CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, April 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced the transfer of the listing of its listed common stocks and bonds from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). Honeywell plans to begin trading as a Nasdaq listed company as soon as the market opens on May 11, 2021. The common shares of Honeywell will continue to trade under the symbol “HON” after the transfer. Honeywell’s listed bonds will also continue to trade under their current symbols. “Honeywell is the world’s leading industrial software company, shaping the future of technology and sustainability,” said Darius adamczyk, President and CEO of Honeywell. “Nasdaq’s long tradition of listing category-defining technology companies aligns well with Honeywell’s portfolio of advanced technology and sustainability. We are grateful for the partnership and support the New York Stock Exchange has given us over our many years with them. When transferring the list, Honeywell will join the Nasdaq Composite index and will also meet the requirements to join the Nasdaq-100 index. “Honeywell technologies are making the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. Listing the company on the Nasdaq will give them access to the largest pool of liquidity in the U.S. stock market and inclusion in our stock indexes that track the most critical segments of the global economy. ,” mentionned Adena friedman, President and CEO of Nasdaq. “We are delighted to welcome Honeywell to our family of innovative companies.” The relevant securities and their trading symbols are as follows:





































Title of each class

Trading symbol (s)

Common shares, par value $ 1 per share *

IT

Senior 1.300% Notes due 2023

HON 23A

0.000% Senior Notes due 2024

HON 24A

Senior 2.250% notes due 2028

HON 28A

0.750% senior bonds due 2032

HON 32





* The ordinary share is also listed on the London Stock Exchange. Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company providing industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and high-performance materials around the world. Our technologies help everything from airplanes, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains and workers to better connect to make our world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more Honeywell news and information, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom . This press release contains certain statements which may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that relate to activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates that it will occur or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they deem appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are also subject to a number of important risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, government and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services. and price. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. We identify the main risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SOURCE Honeywell Related links http://www.honeywell.com

