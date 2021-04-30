Business
Chevron profits tumble on lower refining margins, storm hits
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corps first quarter profit fell 29% from same period a year ago as gains in oil and gas prices were undervalued by refining margins lower, production losses and the impact of an asset sale that benefited results last year.
Oil companies generally benefit from a recovery in energy prices, up at least a third this year, after the pandemic hammered demand in early 2020. Chevron and its peers cut spending, opening the way for more companies to show significantly better results.
But as European competitors beat expectations, Chevrons’ profits declined due to winter storm production losses, lower margins, and the lack of assets and taxes that impacted. profited from last year’s profits.
Results were down from a year ago, in part due to downstream margin and volume effects from the pandemic and the effects of winter storm Uri, said Michael Wirth, CEO of Chevrons, making reference to the drop in temperatures that hit Texas and other states. in February.
The winter storm cost $ 300 million in lost production and repairs, said CFO Pierre Breber. It’s a loss of production in the Permian Basin and a loss of production in refining and chemicals, he said.
Chevron, America’s second-largest oil producer, reported profit of $ 1.72 billion, or 90 cents per share, from $ 2.45 billion, or $ 1.31 per share, a year earlier. The previous year’s results included approximately $ 680 million in asset sales and favorable tax items.
Net income was $ 1.4 billion, or 72 cents per share, compared with $ 3.6 billion, or 1.93 cents per share, a year earlier.
Shares fell 2% to $ 104.69 in the morning session on Friday.
Chevrons’ operating cash flow, at $ 4.2 billion, was more than $ 1 billion lower than Wall Street estimates, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. Its spending on the cost of debt, employee pensions and benefits more than doubled to $ 978 million.
Lower-than-expected cash generation left slightly higher-than-expected net debt of $ 38.3 billion, said analyst Biraj Borkhataria of RBC Europe Limited.
As Chevron raised its dividend this week, investors will have to be patient with share buybacks, Borkhataria said.
The 3.9% dividend increase came as a surprise as most investors expected a more modest 2% dividend hike later in the year, said Manav Gupta, an analyst at Credit Suisse.
The weaker profits contrast with those of BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total, which published results that exceeded levels of a year ago. BP nearly tripled its profits while Total posted a 69% gain.
Chevrons refining made a profit of $ 5 million, up from $ 1.1 billion a year ago, as the pandemic continued to reduce demand for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline, and the storm winter harmed US operations.
Profits from oil and gas production fell 20% despite price increases as non-U.S. Operations suffered from lower volumes, currency effects and no gain on sales of active. The unit benefited from higher oil volumes with the acquisition of Noble Energy in October.
Chevron said capital spending for the first quarter was $ 2.5 billion, up from $ 4.4 billion in the same period last year.
The company will limit its spending this year, including in the American shale. The stock markets are not sending a signal to us or our industry to raise capital, Breber said.
Chevron envisions a sustained global recovery before increasing its activity, Breber said, adding that OPEC and its allies are loosening their brakes on oil production.
The United States accounts for more than half of Chevrons’ capital spending, up from a quarter five years ago, with the Noble purchase last year increasing the company’s attention in the United States, Peter said. McNally, analyst at Third Bridge Group.
The winter storm meant results fell short of production volumes, especially in the United States, McNally said.
Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Steve Orlofsky
