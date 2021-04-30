Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday April 30
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Fall in stocks, focus on Big Tech and Big Oil profits
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Source: NYSE
U.S. equity futures fell on Friday despite Amazon shares rising around 2% in the pre-market a day after the e-commerce and cloud giant reported explosive quarterly results. One hour before the opening bell, the government declared March personal income increased by 21%, boosted by the latest round of Covid stimulus checks. Income was basically in line with estimates.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% on Thursday to close at a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted similar gains, but remained slightly below its record close earlier in the month. The Nasdaq fell behind with a 0.2% lead and also finished ahead of Monday’s record close. On one day in April, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were up more than 6% for the month. The Dow’s monthly gain was just over half.
2. Amazon’s results are dazzling as Twitter activity stumbles
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Alex Wong | Getty Images
Amazon late Thursday reported a record profit for the fourth quarter in a row, with earnings of $ 15.79 per share, which is sweeping the estimates. First-quarter revenue of $ 108.52 billion also beat expectations, with the company showing strength across all lines of business. Amazon also said it did not expect the Covid-induced online shopping boom to subside once the pandemic has subsided.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies in a remote video hearing hosted by subcommittees of the US House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee on the “Role of Social Media in promoting extremism and disinformation ”in Washington, March 25, 2021.
CNBC
Twitter warned Thursday night of rising spending and a possible slowdown in user growth, pushing shares down nearly 14% in pre-market trading. The social media network, however, beat estimates with adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents in the first quarter. Revenue of $ 1.04 billion and monetizable daily active users of $ 199 million were basically in line with analysts’ forecasts.
3. EU says Apple App Store violates competition rules
CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., September 10, 2019.
Stephen Lam | Reuters
Apple shares fell 1% in pre-market trading after the European Commission said on Friday that the US tech giant “abused its dominant position” in distributing music streaming apps through its app. Store. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, opened an antitrust investigation into the App Store last year, after music streaming platform Spotify complained in 2019 about Apple’s licensing agreements. In response, Apple said the EU case was “the opposite of fair competition”.
4. Decline in Chevron’s profits; Exxon turns to profit
A sign is displayed outside a Chevron gas station on July 31, 2020 in Novato, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Dow Stock Chevron fell about 2% on Friday before it went on the market, shortly after the major US oil company reported a decline in first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of more than 30% to 90 cents. The drop matched estimates, but its revenue of $ 32.03 billion exceeded expectations. Chevron income has fallen production losses due to the winter storm, lower margins and the absence of assets and taxes that benefited the profits of the previous year.
A pigeon flies over an Exxon mobil gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg, New Jersey.
Got Betancur | Corbis News | Getty Images
Energy rival Exxon posted its first profit of $ 2.7 billion in five quarters on Friday, as higher oil and gas prices offset the costs of a deep freeze in February. Adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents in the first quarter was above estimates and a year earlier period by 53 cents. Revenue of $ 59.15 billion also exceeded expectations. The shares lost 1% on the pre-market.
5. Disneyland will reopen after unprecedented 13 month closure
Visitors walk between the plexiglass as they enter Touch of Disney at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif. On Thursday, March 18, 2021.
MediaNews Group / Orange County Register | Getty Images
Disneyland california reopens to visitors on Friday after an unprecedented 13-month shutdown in what tourism officials hope is a sign of the state’s rebound from the pandemic. For now, the park only allows visitors from the state and operates at limited capacity. Universal Studios Hollywood, owned by Comcast, reopened two weeks ago. In Florida, a state with fewer viral restrictions, Universal Orlando and Disney World reopened with limited capacity in June and July.
Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC. Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC Coronavirus Coverage.
