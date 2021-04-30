Deep sea mining tests resume after robot rescues from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean





(Reuters) Belgian company Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the extraction of battery minerals from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean after successfully recovering a robot stranded thousands of meters deep. Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR) has been testing Patania II, a 25-ton prototype mining robot, 4 km (13,000 feet) below the surface in its Clarion Clipperton area concession since April 20. The machine, named after the world’s fastest track, broke off the 5 km cable from the GSR ship on Sunday, but a salvage operation reconnected it and brought it to the surface on Thursday evening. . We are conducting these trials to better understand the challenges involved so that we can continually refine our technology, said Kris Van Nijen, Managing Director of GSR. Before the incident, the robot had collected rocks rich in manganese, cobalt and nickel from the seabed. These potato-sized rocks called polymetallic nodules are being sought by GSR and other companies with seabed exploration contracts that say they could help meet the growing global demand for battery metals. . Independent scientists in a nearby ship analyze the data to establish the environmental impact of the tests. Regulations on deep-sea mining have not been finalized by the International Seabed Authority, a United Nations body. Some environmentalists and companies are calling for a moratorium, saying too little is known about the environmental impact of the ocean floor disturbance, while industry analysts have questioned the economy of the technically difficult deep sea mining. GSR says it will only apply for a mining contract if science shows the seabed can be a responsible source of the metals needed for the clean energy transition. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Barbara Lewis)

