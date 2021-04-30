Virgin Atlantic plans to reopen UK and US after 2020 defeat





Aviation enthusiasts gather at the Aviation Observation Park to watch Virgin Atlantic’s penultimate Boeing 747-400, ‘Forever Young,’ take off for the last time before being pulled from the floats at Manchester Airport, UK on September 8, 2020. REUTERS / Phil Noble

British airline Virgin Atlantic (VA.UL) has said it wants UK-US travel to reopen on May 17, after reporting a pre-tax loss of £ 659m (917m dollars) for 2020, highlighting the toll of the pandemic. Virgin said passenger numbers fell 80% last year from 2019 after COVID-19 grounded many planes. Like most airlines, it wants to return to full-scale flying, but one wonders when that will happen. Britain has said May 17 is the earliest date travel can resume, but has yet to say which countries people can travel to. Transatlantic routes previously accounted for around 80% of Virgin’s revenue, and the airline is keen to see the United States open up. “With leading vaccination programs in the UK and US, and evidence to support a safe reopening through testing, there is a clear opportunity to open up travel and no reason to delay. beyond May 17, “said Virgin Managing Director Shai Weiss. Virgin is 51% owned by Richard Branson’s Virgin group and 49% owned by the US company Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N). In its most recent fiscal year, he said revenue stood at £ 868million, down 70% from 2019, with increased demand for freight, the only bright spot in a year of restrictions on freight. passengers. Virgin Atlantic cut costs last year, losing 41% of its workforce and prematurely retiring some older devices. (1 USD = 0.7185 pounds) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

