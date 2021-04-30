Parametric fund earns Gamma Hammer nickname by betting in quiet markets

A big bet in the markets remained submissive caught the attention of Wall Street, with the $ 350 billion Parametric fund manager earning himself the nickname “ Gamma Hammer ” for billions of dollars in options trading.

People familiar with the fund’s trading business say that it deducted lucrative fees from the so-called gamma trading strategy, the Greek term used to describe how the value of options fluctuates as stocks move.

The fund manager sells options contracts that hedge against a short-term jolt in US stock markets to other Wall Street players, betting the coronavirus vaccine rollout and a major US government stimulus have mitigated immediate risks to the market. By some calculations, the deal size is worth around $ 5 billion of notional exposure each week.

Alex Zweber, chief executive of Parametric, said the fund had a policy of not discussing specific transactions. “In general, our investments are carefully managed against risk and aimed at efficient implementation,” he said.

However, if the stock markets were to slide or rise rapidly, the strategy could lead to heavy losses or even amplify market volatility as the fund is forced to hedge positions.

This year has sparked several market upheavals, including a sharp drop in government bond prices, a trading frenzy fueled by Reddit, and the explosion of family office Archegos that left banks suffering more than $ 10 billion in combined losses. . But Parametric, owned by Morgan Stanley following the bank’s acquisition of Eaton Vance, is betting that the stability that has recently taken hold in a range of asset classes may prevail.

The transaction is known as the stock option bottleneck and was executed by Barclays, Citigroup and other major traders, people familiar with the matter said. Both banks declined to comment.

Options give the buyer the right to buy a stock or index, known as a call, or the right to sell, known as a sell, in exchange for an upfront fee. Call options are actually a bet or hedge against rising prices, while puts are a bet on falling.

The Gamma Hammer writes both calls and puts on the benchmark US stock index S&P 500, creating a channel around its current level.

As long as the stocks remain in this channel for the life of the options, Parametric does not need to pay and instead pockets the fees. The fund executes the trade several times a week – sometimes twice a day – with maturities ranging from a week to a month, according to the sources.

Some of the puts and calls that Parametric has written are only 1% of the current level of the S&P 500 Index, making them both riskier but more lucrative for the fund, while others are as far apart as 10%, people familiar with the trades said.

“It could go wrong [for] the Gamma Hammer and its investors if you make a big move, ”said Rish Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at Capstone. He added that the business could “be smoky because you are actually collecting money in front of a steamroller.”

Some traders have noted that despite the large transaction size, the strategy represents only a small portion of the overall S&P options market. This, according to traders, means that any systemic impact is likely to be low.

This is not a new strategy for the fund, which employs several systematic and rules-based volatility trading strategies, but people familiar with the business say the fund pulled out of the market last year in due to the market shock linked to the coronavirus. Today, growing confidence in the US economic recovery has brought the Gamma Hammer, along with other investors, back into the market.

Josh Lisser, head of the index strategies team at AllianceBernstein, noted that short-term contracts with strike prices close to current market levels are “more sensitive” to market movements. “You make money with these until you don’t,” he says.