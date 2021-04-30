Reliance profits from Petchem rebound but profit misses estimates





BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indias Reliance Industries said on Friday that its quarterly profit doubled, thanks to a rebound in its petrochemicals and retail business, but fell short of analysts’ estimates as costs jumped 10%. FILE PHOTO: Workers rest in front of a Reliance Industries Limited advertisement at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade The oil and telecommunications conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit climbed 108% to 132.27 billion rupees ($ 1.79 billion) in the three months to March 31. Analysts were expecting an average of 134.91 billion rupees, according to data from Refinitiv. Reliances’ oil-chemicals business, which houses both its refining and petrochemicals business, increased 4.5% in the March quarter. The Mumbai-based company has benefited from pent-up demand globally for petrochemicals such as PVC plastics, as business activity began to pick up after a coronavirus hit in 2020. Reliance has built leading telecommunications and retail companies in recent years to diversify away from its main energy arm, which is slowly recovering from a drop in demand due to coronaviruses. Its retail business of more than 12,000 stores and supermarkets saw a 20% increase in revenue, with shoppers purchasing more groceries and clothing, resulting in record revenues in these two. categories, said Reliance. Yet the second massive wave of the virus in India, which has caused lockdowns in many cities, has hit stores as well as consumer sentiment, he said. The revenues of Reliances telecoms and digital unit Jio, which has been locked in a close battle with Bharti Airtel for subscribers, also jumped about 19%. Overall, revenues edged up 11% to 1.55 trillion rupees. Spending rose 9.8% to 1.43 trillion rupees. ($ 1 = 73.9750 Indian rupees) Report by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber

