Gold drops for the week, but marks the first monthly gain of the year

Gold futures edged down on Friday to show a decline for the week, on the strength of US Treasury yields, but prices still marked their first monthly gain of the year.
Gold has had a tough week and has sought direction given a number of conflicting factors, including inflation, the US dollar and US GDP, Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital, said at MarketWatch.
Although stuck in a trading range, the precious metal continued to be challenged to find traction when fundamentals show it should appreciate further, he said, adding that the spending proposals of the Biden administrations should be more of a boost for gold.
Wright said he was still focused on the US dollar, inflation and other signs of recovery in May, and gold would be in the $ 1,700 to $ 1,800 range at best in the short term, with a lack of interest. safe even when tensions have increased. related to events around the world.
Gold for delivery in June GCM21,
fell 60 cents, or 0.03%, to $ 1,767.70 an ounce. July silver SIN21,
lost 21 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 25.87 an ounce.
Based on the most active contracts, gold fell 0.6% for the week, but saw a monthly rise of around 3%, the first monthly rise of the year so far, while silver was down about 0.8% for the week, to 5.5% for the month, according to FactSet data.
The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,
was 1.629% in Friday trades, up for the week but down for the month. Rising yields can be a headwind for gold, as it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-performing assets.
Gold remains influenced by US Treasury yields, dollar performance, reflation trading and global risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.
Given the conflicting forces pulling and pulling the precious metal, the next few weeks could be wild and rocky, he warned. In the near term, gold will likely remain volatile on the daily charts until a new directional catalyst comes into play.
In the trading of other metals of the Comex, July copper HGN21,
shed 0.4% to $ 4.47 a pound, finishing nearly 12% higher for the month.
July platinum PLN21,
added 0.6% to $ 1,205.20 an ounce, for a monthly increase of 1.2%, while June PAM21 palladium,
tacked 0.2% to $ 2,953.70 an ounce, totaling another all-time high and a monthly increase of nearly 13%, the third consecutive monthly increase.