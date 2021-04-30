DeFi Focused Firm Dispersion Holdings trades on the growth market of the Aquis exchange





DeFi Cabinet Dispersion Fund began trading in its shares on Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE). Aquis Exchange is authorized and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial conduct authority and Frances Financial Markets Authority to exploit the activities of the Multilateral Negotiating Mechanism in the UK and the EU. Dispersion Holdings, founded by the founders of Argo Blockchain plc, seeks to identify investment opportunities in the high-growth Fintech sector in the UK, US and Canada. The Board intends to deploy the majority of the company’s cash resources in the acquisition of minority interests in a number of different, yet to be identified, companies in the FinTech sector. The company believes DeFi is a disruptive technology that uses blockchain and cryptocurrencies to remove financial intermediaries from transactions, creating a faster, cheaper, more efficient, and more secure way to deliver financial services. The company has already made initial investments in NFT Investments plc and ePIC Blockchain Technologies. Listed shares Dispersion Holdoings, using the ticker symbol “DEFI”, at 3 pence per share for a total of 9 million. The company previously raised $ 2.2 million before spending in a pre-IPO fundraiser. On listing, Dispersion Holdings will have 612,500,000 common shares outstanding, for a market capitalization of approximately 18 million. Tennyson Securities and Novum Securities acted as brokers for the company, Novum Securities also acted as corporate advisor. Michael edwards, CEO of Dispersion Holdings, commented: The admission of Dispersion Holdings to AQSE’s growth market marks an important milestone in our journey and, indeed, for the DeFi sector in the world’s leading financial center. It’s a vote of confidence in our investment plans and gives us a solid foundation on which to build our long-term growth strategy in a market that has bright days ahead. London has a golden opportunity to become the DeFi Capital of the World, and we look forward to demonstrating the value of this growing part of the FinTech industry. Dispersion’s board of directors includes: Michael Edwards (CEO) the co-founder of Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB), Guild Esports (LSE: GILD) and Cellular Goods (LSE: CBX) and

Timothy Le Druillenec, director of NFT Investments Plc.

The other non-executive directors of the company are: Mark Rutledge, CEO of Carraway Capital Corp., an investor with decades of experience in the cryptoasset world and over 25 years of experience structuring and funding tech start-ups, such as 20 Year Media , one of the first AI pioneers in chatbot technology Misha Sher, vice president of sports and entertainment at MediaCom, who brings a 15-year career in sponsorship, media and digital marketing, having negotiated more than $ 100 million in sponsorships and rights agreements on four continents.

Do you have a crowdfunding offer that you would like to share? Submit an offer for review using our Submit a tip form and we can share it on our site!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos