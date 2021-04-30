The stock market is down. Why consumer stocks are rising.





Amazon reported surprisingly strong financial results Thursday afternoon. Daniel Leal-OlivasAFP via Getty Images



The stock market is down, but at first glance, the consumer discretionary sector appears to be on the rise. It is a false head. Thank



Amazon.com.

At the start of the afternoon, the three major US indices were firmly in the red, with a loss of 0.6% for the



S&P 500.



While the economy and corporate earnings look strong, stocks reflect much of the good news. The S&P 500 is up 11% year-to-date, but has held steady since mid-April. Some technical analysts said stocks were expected to fall. The consumer discretionary sector, however, appeared to be a bright spot on Friday. the



SPDR Selective Consumer Sector Fund



(ticker: XLY) rose almost 0.5%. The fund owns equities in retail and e-commerce, and the electric vehicle innovator



You’re here



(TSLA), among its holdings, which makes it sensitive to changes in consumer spending. But it was almost exclusively a gain in shares of Amazon that made the industry feel like it was having a good day. Amazon (AMZN) stock rose just under 1% after the company posted better-than-expected earnings. The key is that with its unusually high market cap of $ 1.7 trillion, Amazon accounts for 24% of the consumer discretionary exchange-traded fund. The ETF is market cap weighted, so movements in stocks like Amazon have a disproportionate impact on how it performs. Another company with a giant market cap is Tesla (TSLA), at $ 681 billion. Its stock, which represents 14% of the fund, was up 4.7%. A look at an equally weighted consumer discretionary ETF shows that sector stocks are having an unspectacular day. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF fell 0.36%. Most of its holdings, like most stocks in the market-capitalization-weighted fund, have declined. Consumer discretionary stocks aren’t outperforming, after all. Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

