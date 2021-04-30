Indian Point marks the end of an era and the start of a sprint to build more renewable energy









Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant in Buchanan, NY | Mario Tama / Getty Images

ALBANY, NY The last reactor at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County will be decommissioned at 11 p.m. Friday night, ending a decades-long struggle to shut down the plant and race to power steel in the ground for new renewable energies and more urgent transmission.

When 1,000 megawatts of power are abruptly but normally offline, the upstate power grid will compensate with gas-powered units. Plants like CPV, Cricket Valley and Danskammer expect to run more often when Indian Point’s nuclear base power goes out.

And while environmental groups point out that the share of electricity produced by states from fossil fuels has fallen since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the shutdown deal in 2017, some of those gains will be temporarily wiped out with the Indian Point closed.

There will be no more natural gas burned for electricity in New York after the shutdown of the second reactor than the year before the shutdown agreement, said Riverkeepers Paul Gallay. We have been busy reducing demand and, yes, we are using some of those savings to make the area safer.

Security concerns drove the fight to shut down Indian Point, and they became more urgent after 9/11, when thoughts turned to previously unimaginable ‘ifs’. The 50-mile radius around the 1970s-era plant includes the entire New York metro area and populated Bergen County, NJ

We wanted Indian Point too close for decades. It’s a power plant that was built in the wrong place, said Jeff Tittel, director of the Sierra Club of New Jersey. People forget that most of northern New Jersey is in the evacuation or explosion zone, so the shutdown will help protect us.

Evacuating millions of people around Indian Point in the event of a disaster would have been difficult, if not impossible. The plant was cited for faulty bolts on its aging reactors and received a high earthquake risk rating from federal regulators.

Entergy, the owner of the plant, says Indian Point has always operated safely and was not threatened by an earthquake. While the initial announcement of the plant shutdowns aroused concern and opposition from local elected officials and pro-nuclear groups, the end result quickly became inevitable.

New York had raised objections to the sale of the plant to Holtec International for dismantling, but has since reached an agreement, pending the approval of the Civil Service Commission, to withdraw a lawsuit and allow it to go from the front. There are about 770 employees at Indian Point, according to Entergy. More than 170 will move to other Entergy sites and 312 will have accepted positions at Holtec.

The deal also resolved concerns about continued payments by Holtec to local communities that derive tax revenue from the plant.

A group of scientists and others are asking the state to reverse its decision. Dubbed Nuclear New York, members of the group have written opinion pieces and letters to the editor to advocate for the environment in favor of keeping Indian Point open. They took issue with the safety concerns raised by environmental groups and elected officials.

The net annual production of one of Indian Points’ reactors was nearly double the amount of electricity produced by all large-scale wind and solar power plants in 2019, according to data from the grid operator of the state. Wind and solar produced 4,500 gigawatt hours while a reactor produced 8,340 GWh.

The public will pay when Indian Point comes down in terms of higher rate bills and an exacerbated risk of respiratory disease, group member Keith Rodan said. It will take them so long to put in place renewable infrastructure, and then they will have to build a huge battery storage to support that, if they are to meet the clean air mandate. [state climate law] was meant to be.

Using the leverage of a state water license, Cuomo brought Entergy to the negotiating table to stage the shutdown. The company, which has pulled out of its northern nuclear fleet and other merchant plants, cites declining energy revenues as the motivation for agreeing to the deal.

There were reliability issues if Indian Point closed immediately in 2017 or before. But since then new gas plants, including the scandal-ridden CPV plant in Orange County, have come online to provide electricity to the northern region of the state. Con Ed has also completed the necessary transmission upgrades.

Despite Puzzling comments by Cuomos to the contrary earlier this month, there is no risk that New York residents will be forced to use candles and fireplaces if Indian Point closes and no new gas works are built.

The states’ energy planning efforts have long worked under the assumption of the closure of Indian Point, said Tom Congdon, chief of staff to the Civil Service Commission and energy official in the Cuomo administration.

He acknowledged that there might be a short-term increase in the number of gas-fired power plants in operation to fill the void, but characterized it as a failure on the long-term trajectory of reduced emissions and more energies. renewable. Regional emissions will be limited by the decreasing cap under the Pataki-era Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

We have very good evidence and reason to say that anything that looks like more fossil emissions or more emissions in the short term is really really temporary, Congdon said.

The state now has a statutory target of 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and 100% emission-free by 2040. These are ambitious targets and questions remain unanswered about the 2040 technology mix, but the State has contracted millions of megawatt hours of new renewable energy. since 2017. Officials announced the first installment of these projects nearing completion earlier this month.

In short, the state has contracts with new renewable projects that should ultimately produce more than 34,000 gigawatt hours per year.

This is a huge construction boom that was about to happen in New York City and transform the network, Congdon said.

Congdon also marked the start of construction on another ten-year-old priority for Cuomo: the AC Transmission project. This multi-segment transmission line will reduce congestion between the grid in the north and the bottom of the state, lowering costs and making it easier for the city to access renewable electricity.

New York City has repeatedly cited figures that show the power generation mix serving the city will be 90 percent fossil fuel once Indian Point is completely shut down, putting Mayor Bill’s progress at risk. de Blasios in terms of reducing emissions.

A transmission line to bring Canadian hydropower to the city that Cuomo touted as a potential replacement for zero-emission nuclear power plants has yet to materialize. Congdon played down the administrations’ repeated reference to the Champlain Hudson Power Express at the time, saying it was simply proof of market interest and an authorized project that could play a role.

As with all of these things, our ambition goes beyond the reality of doing things. So it’s good that we have the ambition, but the timing is not always perfectly aligned, said Rob Freudenberg, head of the energy and environmental policy work of the regional associations of plans. He raised concerns about planning and the risk of increased emissions when the deal was announced in 2017. This was before the state had a mandate to cut emissions and the city had passed laws to reduce emissions from buildings, he said.

These policies and the things they set in motion give us the assurance that we will achieve the ultimate goals, said Freudenberg. If we chose a slight increase on the path to achieving our goals, we were better off in terms of safety and security.

A solicitation from NYSERDA to bring zero-emission electricity directly to New York is pending, with allocations expected in the third quarter of 2021. The offshore wind projects under contract will also bring zero-emission electricity to New York, but at both a new transmission line and offshore wind will take years to build.

Continued progress in cleaning up the power grid serving New York City and advancing offshore wind will be critical, said Kit Kennedy of the Natural Resources Defense Councils.

The closure of Indian Point makes this all the more important, she said.

Kennedy worked in the Office of the Attorneys General overseeing the unit that worked on the fight against Indian Point’s license renewal in 2007. Due to the federal regulatory environment favoring nuclear power plants, it was a battle difficult at the time.

I’m not sure I saw that day coming when we started the license renewal process, Kennedy said. It’s a moment where I reflect on the clean energy trip to New York City and how things that initially seem impossible or really hard to do can happen with careful planning and hard work.

CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this story incorrectly indicated the closing day for Indian Point.