Rutgers, Duke and Vanderbilt all have ties to the $ 100 million NJ Deli Company – NBC Connecticut

The investment funds of two US universities, Duke and Vanderbilt, own significant stakes in the mysterious company valued at $ 100 million by the stock market, although it only owns a small delicatessen in New Jersey.

The shares of Duke and Vanderbilt in Hometown International were acquired by their Hong Kong-based arms under the leadership of Maso Capital Partners, itself a Hong Kong entity that is an investor in the deli company, financial records reveal.

Shares of Duke and Vanderbilt, among the largest holdings in Hometown International, were acquired over the past year in what financial filings indicate an effort to use Hometown International as well. as a shell company called Electronic waste as a way for private companies to trade in the US stock markets through reverse mergers or similar maneuvers.

It is not clear whether Duke and Vanderbilt are among the potential buyers of shares of E-Waste, which announced last week that it was offering to sell shares for $ 2.5 million. E-Waste, which is linked to people related to Hometown, and has borrowed money from the owner of the deli, has no current business, but despite this, its market cap is over $ 100 million.

Manoj Jain, co-chief investment officer of Maso Capital, has exclusive voting and investment power for the Hometown International shares held by the two universities, according to financial documents. Jain previously worked as the Managing Director of asset management firm Och-Ziff, now known as Sculptor Capital Management.

Duke and Vanderbilt’s role as shareholders of Hometown International was first reported by the Financial Times.

Financial records show that the same Duke and Vanderbilt investment vehicles that were previously shareholders of the deli owner had been listed as significant shareholders. with Maso Capital in Paladin Energy, an Australian company that operated uranium mines in Africa.

They also show that the Duke and Vanderbilt entities hold shares in a so-called ad hoc acquisition company, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., which Maso Capital created last year and which started trading on the NASDAQ.

A third US university, Rutgers, is paying $ 1,100 a month in rent for office space on Mantua Avenue next to the Paulsboro, New Jersey grocery store, CNBC has learned.

Paul Morina, CEO of the deli business, is a partner of the owning entity, Mantua Creek Group LLC.

The involvement of the three universities with Hometown International and the deli owner raises more questions about the mystery surrounding Hometown, whose market cap of $ 100 million in no way reflects the underlying value of the deli it owns. . This delicatessen had sales of just $ 35,000 in 2019 and 2020 combined.

Rutgers rent

Rutgers space is used for a study on Paulsboro drinking water by the university’s School of Public Health, which is carried out with the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Agency for the Registry of Toxic Substances and Diseases.

Rutgers, a public university based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, is paying rent to Mantua Creek Group under a 24-month lease that began last September. The Rutgers office is at 541 B Mantua Ave., while the Hometown Deli is at 541 A Mantua Ave.

Hometown International itself pays Mantua Creek Group $ 500 per month for the deli space.

The Paulsboro Wrestling Club and the Monster Factory Professional Wrestling School are located at 541 C Mantua Ave., in a separate building.

Morina, CEO of Hometown International, is also the principal of Paulsboro High School and head coach of his renowned wrestling team.

A spokeswoman for Rutgers said she had no information on how the university chose the location of its office in Paulsboro.



Mike Calia | CNBC Office space leased by Rutgers next to Your Hometown Deli in Paulsboro, NJ

The leases with Rutgers and Hometown were signed by a man named James Patten, who works as an analyst for Tryon Capital, a North Carolina company controlled by Peter Coker Sr., the father of the president of the deli company. , Peter Coker Jr.

Patten, who struggled in high school with Morina, was banned from acting as a stockbroker after a series of disciplinary actions, according to FINRA, the body that regulates brokers.

Sharing Duke and Vanderbilt

Hometown International’s most recent annual report, filed last month, shows that Duke’s entity, Blackwell Partners LLC Series A, owns 1.38 million common shares of Hometown International. Duke holds warrants to purchase an additional 27.6 million shares.

Vanderbilt’s entity, Star V Partners LLC, owns 663,750 common shares of the company, with warrants to purchase an additional 13.275 million shares.

The universities’ holdings, which include common stocks and warrants, were acquired for a total of approximately $ 2 million.

On paper, those common stocks alone are worth over $ 26 million, given Hometown International’s recent closing price of $ 13 per share.

But Hometown shares are lightly traded at best. For this reason, and due to the lack of any asset of value other than its existence as a publicly traded company, it is probably impossible for anyone, including Duke and Vanderbilt, to sell its shares in large blocks at a price close to the current price.

It is not known if Vanderbilt and Duke are recent buyers.

A spokesperson for Duke, located in Durham, North Carolina, declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Maso Capital.

Vanderbilt, located in Nashville, Tennessee, made no immediate comment when contacted by CNBC.

Anders Hall, Vice-Chancellor for Investments and Chief Financial Officer of Vanderbilt, previously managed investments at Duke.

People connected to Hometown have refused for weeks to return calls and emails seeking comment from CNBC.

The strange case of Hometown International

CNBC in the past two weeks has detailed criminal cases, civil suits and regulatory sanctions against persons associated with Hometown International, whose listing on an over-the-counter market was withdrawn last week due to irregularities in its financial statements.

These filings show that the major shareholders in Hometown International’s stock include a group of dark shadow entities in Macau, China, which are located on the same floor in the same office building there.

Earlier this week, following reports from CNBC, Hometown International and E-Waste terminated consulting deals that paid for Peter Coker Sr.’s Tryon Capital $ 15,000 per month for deli owner and $ 2,500 per month for electronic waste.

Another company linked to Coker Sr., TM Medical Properties LLC on its website says it leases space to several healthcare-related entities, including the clinics at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Hong Kong-based Coker Sr.’s son Peter Coker Jr., among other positions has a seat on the board of directors at Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., the SPAC company linked to Maso Capital whose shares last fall began trading on the Nasdaq.

Duddell Street Acquisition, whose name reflects the address of Maso Capital’s Hong Kong office, on his website says so is “a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as an exempt corporation of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our first business combination. “