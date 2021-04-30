US approves high-dose opioid reversal nasal spray





The Food and Drug Administration building is shown on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland. A U.S. government advisory group met Thursday to decide whether or not to approve the massive use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help defeat the epidemic that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans. (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

U.S. regulators on Friday approved the first high-dose nasal spray to reverse opioid overdoses. The Food and Drug Administration has approved Hikma Pharmaceuticals Kloxxado, a spray containing 8 milligrams of naloxone at double the highest dose currently available. Experts and patient advocates say the stronger drug is needed because low-dose naloxone sprays and injections sometimes need to be given multiple times to keep a person alive until medical help arrives. . This is especially true because the potent pain reliever fentanyl has become implicated in many overdose deaths in the United States. Communities are looking for tools to respond to the drug overdose epidemic, and the FDA’s action today adds a powerful one, said Dr. Patrice Harris, head of the American Opioid Task Force Medical Association. The FDA is making sure the anti-overdose drug is potent enough to tackle the increasingly deadly and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Naloxone is a prescription drug, but it’s generally available nationwide without one through public health programs and at pharmacies. Dealing with the opioid crisis is a top priority for the FDA, and we will continue our efforts to improve access to naloxone, said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. , in a press release. Kloxxado will be sold in packages containing two nasal spray devices. Hikma plans to launch it later this year and will disclose the price then, a company spokesperson said in an email. WADA lobbied for naloxone to be available free or at a low direct cost, and for more pharmacies to stock it. Harris noted that one study found that one in five pharmacies did not stock the life-saving drug. Injections of naloxone, which rapidly reverses the effects of opioids, have been available since 1971. Newer nasal sprays of naloxone, such as the well-known brand Narcan, contain up to 4 milligrams of the drug. Spray versions are easier than injections for untrained family and friends to use in an emergency. It is okay to give too much naloxone or to give it to someone who has not had an opioid overdose.

