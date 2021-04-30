Where you can win freebies, offers on Cinco de Mayo





Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and to celebrate, several restaurants across the country are giving away freebies or offering specials. From free tacos at Del Taco to $ 2 margaritas at Taco Cabana, Retail business made a list of all the specialties offered by the restaurants on May 5th. 7-Eleven: Convenience store is offering 7Rewards members a small Slurpee drink for just $ 1 plus 4 FREE mini tacos. Abuelos: The restaurant offers their flag margarita for $ 8.95, and beers and sangria are $ 5. Bahama Breeze: Bahama Breeze offers classic all day margaritas for $ 5. Bar Louie: For $ 5 you can get a fiesta with Bar Louies Nacho Crunch Burger barTaco: Order the barTaco Cinco kit and receive two taco toppings (makes 16 tacos), 3 sides, salsa verde and fries. The kits, which start at $ 77 and can be ordered online at bartaco.com/cincokits2021, must be ordered by May 4. Chevys Fresh Mex: The restaurant offers free delivery of its Cinco packs, which include food, margaritas, and sombreros. Chilis: The restaurant celebrates Cinco de Mayo by hiding five piatas in five cities across the country. 25 lucky winners will receive a $ 500 Chilis gift card and exclusive brand products. Del Taco: You can get a coupon on his Facebook page for a free Asada Taco with any drink purchase. Moes Southwest Grill is offering 5x reward points on all orders throughout the day, but only on May 5th. On the Border: To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant offers its Grande House Rita for only $ 5. Smokey Bones: For $ 10, you can get a margarita and two of his barbecued street tacos. STK Steakhouse: On May 5, the restaurant offers spicy watermelon margaritas for half the price. Taco Cabana: The restaurant offers its margaritas for $ 2. Taco Johns: For $ 5.55, you can get five beef tacos. Twin Peaks: From May 3-8, you can grab great deals on Twin Peaks favorite tequilas and cervezas.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos