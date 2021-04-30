$ 100 million New Jersey Deli Hometown International disavows valuation

Hometown International, which has a bizarre market cap of $ 100 million despite owning only one small grocery store in New Jersey, disavowed this assessment. in a new financial file Friday which said there was no basis to justify it.

The unusual move came after two weeks of media coverage over the seemingly unwarranted assessment of Hometown International, and after CNBC detailed the legal issues surrounding several people linked to the company.

It also came more than a week after the low-traded stock of the company was demoted from the most prestigious over-the-counter trading platform OTCQB and slapped with a “buy, beware” warning label due to ‘irregularities in financial deposits.

“Management of Hometown International, Inc. … disclaims the price of its publicly traded shares on the OTC Markets under the symbol “HWIN”, “ the company said in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday afternoon.

“Management is not aware of any basis to support the company’s share price, based on its income or assets,” the file said.

The document was signed by the president of Hometown International, Peter Coker Jr., based in Hong Kong.

Other documents recently filed with the SEC by Hometown International were signed by its CEO and Chairman, Paul Morina.

Morina, 62, is the principal at Paulsboro, New Jersey, High School, where he also coaches that school’s famous wrestling team. Hometown’s only other general manager, Christine Lindenmuth, is a director at Paulsboro HS.

HWIN closed trading on the Pink Market on Friday at $ 12.55 per share, down 3.46%. Only 852 of its nearly 8 million outstanding common shares changed hands.

At that price, Hometown International had a market cap of at least $ 101 million. If the number of share purchase warrants issued by the company is factored in, Hometown International has a market capitalization of up to $ 2 billion.

But with 60 or fewer actual shareholders, minimal trading volume, and so little actual income, there’s probably no chance that anyone could sell large blocks of shares at almost $ 12 a share to anyone who isn’t. not already logged in to the company.

The new SEC filing noted that Hometown International has repeatedly stated in previous filings that its deli in Paulsboro, located across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, “does not generate significant revenue.”

In fact, Hometown Deli had reported sales of less than $ 37,000 in the past two full years combined.

“The company’s shares have been listed on the over-the-counter markets since 2019, and there has not been, nor is there, significant trading volume in the shares of the company,” the file said. .

“Management consistently files and is up to date in its public filings with the SEC and intends to maintain its business plan as disclosed in those filings.”

This business plan reveals an effort to use Hometown International as a means to merge or be acquired by another entity, possibly a private company, which would then itself be effectively able to become publicly traded on the American stock markets.

“In April 2020, the Company raised $ 2,500,000 from several institutional investors and issued warrants to all of the Company’s shareholders,” the file notes.

“Management has indicated that the proceeds of this private placement would be used to seek further business opportunities and, if approved by the board of directors of the company, to engage in a business combination with a private entity whose activity presents an opportunity to create value for the shareholders of the company. “

Earlier Friday, the Financial Times and CNBC both detailed how the investment arms of Vanderbilt and Duke universities are among the major shareholders of Hometown International. University investments are overseen by Maso Capital, a Hong Kong company.

Another set of entities in Macau, China are, along with Morina, the other major shareholders of Hometown International.

E-Waste, a shell company with multiple connections to Hometown International, did not release its own SEC filing Friday, reversing its extremely high level of market capitalization, despite the fact that it has no real activity.

E-Waste closed trading at $ 8.50 per share, with no shares sold during the day. With 12.5 million common shares outstanding, E-Waste has a market capitalization of over $ 106 million.

E-Waste, which recently announced it would sell $ 2.5 million in stock, is known to be like Hometown International being marketed as a vehicle for a special purpose reverse merger or acquisition company that would capitalize on of its existing listing on an American market. .

If Hometown International or E-Waste undergoes such a transformation, their shares would likely be bought for much less than their current trading prices, or liquidated in a way that would also give their current owners much less than their OTC prices.

E-Waste is currently trading, like the owner of the deli, on the Pink over-the-counter platform.

On Monday, the two companies announced in SEC filings that they were ending advisory agreements that required them to make monthly payments to Tryon Capital LLC, a North Carolina-based company whose partners, including Peter Coker Sr., the father of the president of Hometown.

Tryon Capital was paid $ 15,000 per month by Hometown International, whose main investors are Elder Coker, while E-Waste paid the company $ 2,500 per month.

Coker Sr. has personally loaned over $ 200,000 to E-Waste, whose current president recently worked as a patient transporter at a New Jersey hospital, and whose company mailing address is another. business linked to the elder Coker.

Hometown International and E-Waste had noted the “recent negative press” about Tryon Capital and the “Tryon executives”.

CNBC recently revealed that Coker Sr. has been sued in the past for allegedly hiding money from creditors and business fraud. He denied these allegations.

In August 1992, Coker Sr. was arrested in Allentown, Pa. On multiple criminal charges after allegedly exposing himself to three girls while driving in the middle of the night near a school, the newspaper said. The Morning Call of the time.

In 2011, Coker Sr.’s partner at Tryon Capital, Peter Reichard, was convicted in a scheme for illegally contributing thousands of dollars to the successful 2008 campaign for Governor of North Carolina of Bev Perdue, a Democrat.

The project involved the use of a bogus advisory contract between Tryon Capital Ventures and a fast food franchisee who wanted to support Perdue. Coker Sr. has not been charged in this case.

James Patten, a financial analyst at Tryon Capital, was a high school wrestling teammate of Morina, the CEO of Hometown International.

Records show Patten was banned by FINRA, the securities brokerage regulator, from acting as a broker or partnering with brokers, after being the target of multiple disciplinary actions.

Other documents show Patten signed rental agreements on behalf of Mantua Creek Group LLC, the owner of a property in Paulsboro, whose partners include Morina.

Hometown International pays Mantua Creek $ 500 per month for the use of the grocery store.

Rutgers University, a public university in New Jersey, pays Mantua Creek $ 1,100 a month to rent office space next to the grocery store. This office is used for a study of the Paulsboro water supply, which is being conducted with the Rutgers’ School of Public Health and two federal entities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and the Registry. diseases.