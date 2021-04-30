The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,108.33, down 147.59 points.) Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Up nine cents, or 17.65 percent, to 60 cents on 11.2 million shares. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Health care. Up four cents, or 10.81 percent, to 41 cents on 10.4 million shares. Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE). Energy. Up to one cent, or 1.96 percent, to 52 cents on 5.6 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX). Materials. Unchanged at $ 26.19 on 5.4 million shares. Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA). Materials. Up 2.5 cents, or 11.63 percent, to 24 cents on 5.4 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Up to one cent, or 9.09 percent, to 12 cents on 5.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Up $ 1.62, or 4.8%, to $ 35.50. The shares of Imperial Oil Ltd. rose on Friday after increasing its dividend by nearly 23% and announcing accelerated share buybacks as it continues to prioritize shareholder returns over spending on big growth projects. The Calgary oil sands producer and refiner also reported first-quarter oil and gas production that exceeded analysts’ expectations. Imperial said it would now pay a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share, down from 22 cents. It also announced plans to spend up to $ 1 billion over the next two months to repurchase up to 4% of its outstanding shares, increasing the program from 50,000 shares to around 29 million. Imperial Oil reported net income of $ 392 million or 53 cents per share on nearly $ 7 billion in first quarter sales, compared with a net loss of $ 188 million or 25 cents on 6 , $ 69 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR). Up $ 1.20, or 1.4%, to $ 84.41. Outgoing home orders in Canada continue to dampen sales at Tim Hortons, with the impact on morning coffee routines being the biggest drag on the chain’s sales, the restaurant’s parent company chief said on Friday. Indeed, Restaurant Brands, also the parent company of Burger King and Popeyes, exceeded expectations by reporting first quarter profit and higher sales from a year ago. The company, which maintains its books of account in US dollars, said it achieved net income attributable to common shareholders of US $ 179 million or 58 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared to earnings of US $ 144 million or 48 cents per diluted share for the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter totaled US $ 1.26 billion, up from nearly $ 1.23 billion in the first three months of 2020. one-month period. That’s compared to the same quarter in 2020, which was down 9.9% from 2019. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Up to 11 cents at $ 58.10. Bell has signed a deal to buy the promoter of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in a move she says will bring financial stability to the race. Financial terms of the deal for Octane Racing Group Inc. of Montreal were not immediately available. The Canadian Grand Prix was canceled for the second year in a row earlier this week due to COVID-19 health measures, but officials also announced that a contract to host the race in Montreal has been extended for two years . The extension secures the race in Montreal until 2031. Bell says it will ensure that tickets sold for the 2020 race will be valid for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix or refunded if ticket holders prefer. Bell Media’s sports networks TSN and RDS are partners of Formula 1 and last year announced an extension of the broadcasting rights for the Formula 1 World Championship in Canada until 2024. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 30, 2021. The Canadian Press







