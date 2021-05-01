Lime scooters return to Saint-Paul, with Bird not far behind – Twin Cities





The birds are almost back in town, but the limes have beaten them this year. The city of St. Paul has allowed up to 2,000 quick-start electric scooters, or electric scooters, to take to the streets this season, starting with the extension of the Lime and Bird agreements from last year. Bird first entered the streets of the capital in 2018, which forced delicate licensing negotiations with the town hall. E-scooters have since become a ubiquitous presence and have generated a variety of public reactions. The 2020 agreements allowed San Francisco-based Lime and Santa Monica-based Bird Co. to each deploy up to 500 scooters in St. Paul, with an option for suppliers to request an increase in the number of scooters. floats up to 1000 scooters. Last year, Lime requested an increase in the fleet from 500 to 700 scooters, and that request was approved. Lime is currently operating within the allowable size of its fleet of 700. Bird, which has yet to deploy scooters, has not requested an increase in the size of its fleet. As for bike sharing, the town hall remains open to dialogue, but it has not hosted a bike sharing company since the 2018 riding season. Nice Ride and LimeBike both refused to return in 2019. “No contact or bike share provider for this year, but St. Paul Public Works invites interested sellers to contact us to discuss further,” said Lisa Hiebert, spokesperson for St. Paul Public Works, in an email Friday.

