Sierra Madre begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and announces investor relations agreements with Adelaide Capital and Machai Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (“Sierra Madre” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SM) is pleased to announce that its common shares have started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “409”. As a result, Sierra Madre’s common shares are now both listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) under the symbol” SM “and displayed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

“Being on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step towards raising awareness and growing our shareholder base,” said Alex Langer, President and CEO of Sierra Madre. “Increased access to European financial markets will benefit both our current and potential shareholders.”

Investor relations agreements

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. (“Adelaide Capital“) and Machai Capital Inc. (“Machai capital“), to provide services to the Company, including investor relations activities, as defined in accordance with TSXV policies and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to an investor relations advisory agreement with Adelaide Capital (the “Adelaide Accord“), Adelaide Capital will provide the Company with investor relations and advisory services, including meetings and communications with business analysts, investors and brokers, presenting the Company to editors and editors and advising the Company on its communication media, development and promotion of its interests. In accordance with the Adelaide Agreement, the Company will pay Adelaide Capital a cash commission of $ 8,000 per month for a period of 12 months for a total of $ 96,000. To the knowledge of the Company, Adelaide Capital currently holds $ 20,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary actions“).

Pursuant to a digital outreach services agreement with Machai Capital (the “Machai Agreement“), Machai Capital will provide branding and marketing services to the Company, including helping the Company to create, monitor, organize and execute in-depth awareness campaigns. In return, the Company will pay Machai Capital fees. in cash of $ 3,500 per month over an initial 6-month period for a total of $ 21,000 The Machai Agreement will automatically be renewed on the same terms for another 6-month period if not canceled within 30 days after the expiration of the first 6 month period. In case of renewal, the Company will pay Machai Capital other monthly fees of $ 3,500 for an additional total of $ 21,000 To the knowledge of the company, neither Machai Capital or its directors do not own any securities in the company.

In accordance with the Adelaide Accord and the Machai Accord (collectively, the “The agreements“), respectively, the Company also granted 150,000 stock options (“Options“) to Adelaide Capital and 35,000 options to Suneal Sandhu, a principal of Machai Capital, which options are part of the larger option grant previously announced by the company on April 26, 2021. Each option may be exercised in one share ordinary during an exercise price of $ 0.74 until April 26, 2023. Options granted under the agreements will vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

About the company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of building wealth in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization. Sierra Madre’s primary objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic property to determine whether it contains commercially mineable precious or base metal deposits.

About Adelaide Capital

Adelaide Capital is a full-service investor relations firm based in Toronto, Ontario that brings to the table a unique and powerful perspective and a redesigned IR business model. His vast experience in the financial markets allows him to go further, strategically evaluating each corporate client and developing a plan that charts the best path to success.

Specializing in small and mid caps, Adelaide Capital’s offering is bolstered by a truly formidable factor: our personal connection to a large and valuable network of investors across North America and around the world.

About Machai Capital

Machai Capital is a Vancouver, British Columbia-based marketing, advertising and public awareness firm specializing in the mining and metals, technology and special situations industries. He assists companies with branding, content creation and data optimization to create powerful marketing campaigns. Machai Capital is able to follow, organize and execute its plan through search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), lead generation, digital marketing, to social media marketing, email marketing and brand marketing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

“Alexander Langer“

Alexander Langer

President, CEO and Director

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or other, unless necessary. by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “planned”, “estimates”, “forecasts” , “predicts”, “projects”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of these words and phrases or can be identified by statements indicating that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken, occur or be carried out. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding future events or future performance of the Company, results or benefits arising from the listing of ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. , services to in accordance with the agreements, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including TSXV approval of the Company’s agreements and plans with respect to the exploration and development of the property Tepic. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed. or implied by them, and are developed based on assumptions about those risks, uncertainties and other factors set forth herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that the Agreements will not be approved by the TSXV and the factors set out under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s latest detailed non-offer prospectus dated March 31, 2021, available for review on the Company Profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary significantly. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on statements. or forward-looking information.

