German regulator orders Deutsche Bank to tighten money laundering controls





BaFin, the German financial regulator, ordered Deutsche Bank AG DB -1.41% to take further steps to guard against money laundering, suggesting it has yet found loopholes in a bank repeatedly reprimanded for its lack of proper controls. In a brief statement on its website on Friday evening, BaFin said the bank should adopt other appropriate internal safeguards and comply with due diligence obligations, especially with regard to regular customer reviews, adding the same goes for correspondent relationships and transaction monitoring. He said he was expanding the role of a controller he appointed in 2018 to oversee implementation. That year, BaFin appointed KPMG for this position. In a statement, Deutsche Bank said it had significantly improved its controls, adding that it had spent around $ 2.4 billion and raised its anti-money laundering team to more than 1,600 over the years. last two years. But we are also aware that there is still work to be done, the bank said. Deutsche Bank has encountered a series of problems with regulators in the past. He has paid fines in the United States for failing to properly monitor his dealings with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and for his role as correspondent bank for the Estonian branch of Danske Bank A / S, where some $ 230 billion dollars had flowed from Russia. and other former Soviet states over the years with minimal control. She also set up U.S. monitors as part of a 2017 settlement with authorities related to mirror transactions, in which the bank transferred $ 10 billion of money from Russian customers out of the country. Under the leadership of Managing Director Christian Sewing, the bank was keen to show that these problems were behind it. Earlier this week, he announced his best quarter in seven years and revealed that, unlike many competitors, he escaped the implosion of Archegos Capital Management through rigorous risk assessment. Mr Sewing has subjected the bank to an overhaul that includes sharp cost cuts and a refocus on customer service, especially in his home country, Germany. This does not mean, however, that the bank will not take risks. In November, the Wall Street Journal reported that there had been tension between U.S. observers and the bank over possible expansion plans in Russia. US observers felt that the risks associated with doing business with Russian customers were too great and that the bank should instead close the business. Write to Patricia Kowsmann at [email protected]

