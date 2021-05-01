



Benzinga 11 cryptos on the move in 2021 Satoshi Nakomoto created the Bitcoin cryptocurrency in 2009, providing users with privacy, power and opportunity within a decentralized community financial system outside of the Byzantine banking structure. He disappeared in 2011; its influence, anything but. The impact of Nakomotos’ vision changed the world for those seeking financial growth outside the confines of the banking industry’s confidence-based system. The platform he built with built-in cryptography prevents fraudulent refunds and eliminates the need to identify customers’ personal information. The popularity of cryptocurrency with those who use it to facilitate illegal and criminal activity initially earned it a somewhat disagreeable reputation. Sometimes the cold reception seemed to imply that even the simple desire for confidentiality in financial transactions was itself a criminal act. As cryptocurrency continues to reshape the traditional financial landscape, this unfair confusion seems to slowly ease. Vantagepoint AI does not discriminate against crypto, quite the contrary. The Tampa-based company recently added these cryptocurrencies to its advanced artificial intelligence forecasting software for traders: Eos, Cardano, Omisego, Qtumoffers and 28 new pairs (mainly Chainlink, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple and Ethereum pairs. ). Cryptocurrency, accepted around the world with fast borderless transactions and the protection of sensitive customer data, has become a deeply powerful and effective strategic means for businesses to achieve their business goals. Cardano Charles Hoskinson founded Cardano in 2017. From its inception, Cardano sparked heated speculation about its ability to outperform Ethereum, and some have dubbed it the Ethereum killer. With its Ouroboros proof of stake protocol and ease of upgrading, the structure is optimized to improve functionality. Cardano introduced smart contracts this year. Dash Dash soared stratospheric when its price rose from $ 10 in early 2017 to $ 1,540 in December 2017. The total result? A percentage return of nearly $ 15,000! Dashs’ improved technology boosts security and strengthens privacy compared to Bitcoin. It also offers higher transaction speeds. Unlike Bitcoin, Dash also hides the addresses of senders and recipients, making transactions untraceable. Dashs is self-financing with 10% of all mining rewards, literally investing or reinvesting in itself. The extreme growth and innovation make Dash possibly one of the best altcoins of 2021. Ethereum Classic Ethereum Classics homepage states: Ethereum is the continuation of the original Ethereum chain. Managing digital assets without the need for intermediaries, such as banks and other institutions, is one of the hallmarks of Ethereum Classics. Check out Vantagepoints’ state-of-the-art artificial intelligence forecast on Ethereum. Additionally, Ethereum Classics’ native currency, ETC, is one of the most widely accepted currencies. With its ability to write, deploy, and excuse smart contracts that can’t be censored, Ethereum Classic powers the truly unstoppable programmable money engine. EOSIO An open-source blockchain platform with EOS cryptocurrency, users can take advantage of its speed, which enables fast, high-volume transactions. Litecoin A peer-to-peer cryptocurrency network, Litecoin thrives on Bitcoin technology, processing transactions quickly at low cost. To see what the experts at Vantagepoint have to say about buying Litecoin right now, click here for free live training. NEO Originally called Antshares, NEO is the first cryptocurrency and blockchain platform launched in China. Developed by Dahong Fei and Erik Zhang in 2014, it hosts smart contracts, a fundamental cornerstone of cryptocurrencies. These self-executing agreements, written in computer code and stored on a digital ledger, come into effect without the need for a third party to enforce them. It can also program the Omisego cryptocurrency in several languages ​​which allows the unbanked to make online payments, Omisego opens a critical access line for investors or future investors in need. Monero’s emphasis on privacy makes all users anonymous, a distinct feature that sets it apart from most cryptocurrencies with transparent blockchains. StealthAddresses, RingSignatures and Ring CT, three dominant technologies hide the addresses of each sender, recipient and transaction and offer protection against corrupted or blacklisted coins. Qtum This hybrid combines the value of Bitcoins and storage properties with the computing power of Ethereum. Qtum is positioned by design to simultaneously benefit from developments in both, acting as a bridge to the Ethereum and Bitcoin communities. Ripple Invented in 2012, the Ripples functionality is designed to integrate and complement banks and financial institutions instead of competing with them. It allows two parties to transfer real world assets without transaction fees. Since Ripple recently skyrocketed, crypto traders are eager to see what happens next. Click here to see Vantagepoints AI show crypto trend forecasts up to 72 hours ahead. Processing global and financial transactions to transfer assets quickly, securely and instantly without high fees, the Ripples framework also links currencies. Its own currency, XRP, consistently performs as one of the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. Zcash A decentralized public blockchain tracks and manages Zcash transactions so that you own your assets without having to disclose them. Zcash is flexible to buy goods and services or exchange them for USD, euros or fiat. A group of top cryptographers from MIT, Johns Hopkins, Technion, Tel Aviv University, and UC Berkeley founded and launched Zcash in 2016. With a strong focus on privacy, unconscious evidence allows users to trade Zcash tokens without disclosing the sender, recipient, or amount.

