Why has the stock market fallen this week? Here is where the action was.

For the second consecutive week, the



S&P 500



finished just one length of hair from the unchanged brand. After falling 0.13% a week earlier, the index closed a point higher, or 0.02%, at 4,181.17 as traders and investors changed their shares but did not had no impact on the overall game. the



Nasdaq Composite



fell 0.4% to 13,962.68, while the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



fell 0.5%, to close at 33,874.85.

It wasn’t that there hadn’t been events that upset the market. They just haven’t moved the market. President Joe Biden explained to the United States why he wanted to raise taxes to pay for free pre-K and other family-oriented programs, and the market shrugged. On Thursdays first quarter gross domestic product data produced a successful annualized growth rate of 6.4% that managed to disappoint in misses the forecast of 6.5%did not confuse investors.

Even in recent weeks, the Federal Open Market Committee meeting hasn’t had the slightest impact on the market, but to be fair, nothing has happened. [Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome] Powells got into his groove, says Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. At the moment, there are no surprises on the policy.

Surely explosive income from



Apple



(symbol: AAPL),



Microsoft



(MSFT), and



Amazon.com



(AMZN) Should the top three US companies by market size elicit a response? Not really. Apple fell 0.1% after telling investors that sales rose 54%. Microsoft was down 2.8% despite a 19% increase in sales, and Amazon fell 0.1% after reporting its strongest quarterly growth in 10 years.

The lukewarm reception of these explosive figures continues the pattern of the past eight months. Apple, Microsoft and Amazon have grown by leaps and bounds, but their stocks have largely followed the S&P 500. As a result, their share of the index has started to decline, observes Phil Segner, research analyst at Leuthold Group. Apple fell from 7.3% of the index on August 31 to 5.9% on April 29, while Microsoft fell from 5.9% to 5.3% and Amazon fell from 5% to 4.2 %. These companies have managed to lose weight just by standing still, writes Segner.

However, the market still has a problem of concentration. The five largest stocks on the S&P 500 represent 21.6% of the index, down from 23.9% at their peak, but still much larger than the 18.1% reached at the height of the dot-com bubble. At the same time, the 300 smallest stocks only represent 16.2% of the index, a sign that they may have more leeway to return to previous highs. This could make the equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 a good beteven if it has gained 34% since August 31.

It’s not just small businesses that own theirs. Small-cap stocks seem to respond better to earnings than large ones, notes Christopher Harvey, US equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities. Large caps outperformed by just 0.06 percentage point beating earnings, while 51% underperformed even when they beat expectations. Small caps, on the other hand, outperformed 0.77 points to beat earnings.

But there may be more to do than what can be seen behind the S&P 500’s lackluster facade.



Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth



the exchange-traded fund (RPG), which had had a strong April, fell 2.1% last week, while the



Pure value of Invesco S&P 500



ETF (RPV), which lagged behind, rose 1.5%. Even better to see:



Invesco S&P 500 High Beta



ETF (SPHB), home to some of the weakest and most volatile stocks on the market, rose 2.6%.

All of this suggests that investors were looking to add risk last week and perhaps the reopening of trade could suddenly pick up enough for one last push.

In fact, DataTreks Colas expects the deal to reopen until May and June before investors start to worry about whether the Fed will announce plans to start cutting bond purchases at its Jackson meeting. Hole, Wyo., August.

Maybe then get a reaction.

