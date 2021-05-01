Seed stock trading is the norm





The conventional wisdom of start-ups was that entrepreneurs and early shareholders cashing in part of their shares was a sign of disloyalty and would lead to a lack of interest in the growth of the business. These beliefs have changed a lot. Why is this important: Secondary education is becoming a normal, and even expected, part of a startup’s life. The big picture: Despite the recent avalanche of big-name tech announcements like Coinbase and Airbnb, companies are staying private longer, locking up the paper wealth of founders and early employees beyond the previous norm. Venture capital funds are also increasingly important, which increases the ownership requirements of investors in the companies in their portfolios. Secondary sales acted as a side door to get those bigger stakes. What is happening: A large number of new services and approaches are emerging to support higher sales of secondary stocks. Pipe CEO Harry Hurst spoke to Axios in December about his decision to allow employees in the income-based lending market to sell a portion of their equity each year for cash.

“We are definitely seeing a change and you will definitely see more of Harry Hursts and Pipes. They were also the first employees once upon a time, so they know the hardships,” said Inderpal Singh, General Manager of Transfers Product at AngelList. . Axios. Paper, a Silicon Valley company best known for its popular ceiling table management software, launched its exchange for private startup shares in February. So far, only its own stock has been listed on the stock exchange, dubbed CartaX, although sources say the company is in late stage talks with a number of others. Between the lines: There is a dynamic for private startup exchanges sanctioned by the issuing companies themselves, but there is a delicate balance to be struck. Control is one of, if not the only one, for which these companies remain private. There are only so many that they will want to give up so the shares can trade more freely before they go public.

“We want to make sure we’re doing well by founders and companies,” Singh said, when asked if AngelList had any plans to create a market for secondary stock sales. For now, it is focused on facilitating transactions initiated by the companies themselves. Another dynamic at play is the growing uncertainty surrounding the recent boom and slowdown in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (PSPCs). Some company founders choose to set up a secondary sale or take-over bid in case an ongoing PSPC deal fails, says Barrett Cohn, CEO of Scenic Advisement, whose company frequently helps private tech companies achieve. sales of shares. Yes, but: Liquidity events in Series A and B startups, especially those with large founder payouts, are still rare and can raise eyebrows among investors. The founders of Clubhouse, the popular audio chat app for a year, would have cashed at least $ 2 million along with his $ 10 million Series A last May. Note that the app remains in beta and is not yet generating revenue. The bottom line: Secondary start-ups are undeniably part of the startup-land, the question now is where and how they will be carried out as the practice becomes institutionalized.

