Friday Night Fun like iOS 14.6 Public Beta 2 rings on weekends
Apple is apparently set to make Friday Night Betas a thing with beta versions for its entire product line releasing today, including iOS 14.6 Public Beta 2.
There isn’t much official to note in this week’s release which is causing some testers to scratch their heads as what they saw was not an ideal experience.
What’s up?
A fun update that crept into this release is that the Apple TV Siri remote icon has been updated to the new version.
The only other iOS 14.6 update is the same one I mentioned last week. Now, if you have a beta profile on your iDevice and there is a new beta, you have the option to install it or the current candidate version. Once the candidate version is installed, iOS will ask you if you want to remove the beta profile from your device. This is a great way to downgrade your device to a solid version if you have an issue with a particular beta but don’t want to quit the beta.
This has been useful for a few members of the Public Beta program.
What is broken / what is fixed?
Apple’s official release notes for iOS 14.6 is virtually devoid of anything other than the Beta Profile software update enhancement listed above.
However, discussions on forums and social media seem to indicate that several testers took advantage of the option to roll back to iOS 14.5. Everything from stability issues to apps that don’t work has been cited. Personally, I had a day when my “unstructured” application library folders got completely wobbly and reorganized. No reboot would restore them to the order they were in. After an overnight charge, everything was back to how it was before. Weird.
As always, this is your friendly reminder that testing beta software is not without risk. You risk losing access to applications essential to your daily workflow. Your device may behave unexpectedly. The best practice is to keep a clean copy of the current version on your computer so that you can easily revert to a “safe” version if you have problems. And always report any bugs you find in the Feedback app!
And after?
AirTags have been delivered, new iMacs, iPads and Apple TVs are flying off the pre-order shelves. So really, we’re on a little hill between now and WWDC this summer. Once Apple officially announces iOS 15, we’ll be ready to take a ride with new features and a whole new beta cycle!
Speaking of features, does anyone remember app clips? It seemed like it had such great potential, but it never really materialized as a platform. I think with everyone stuck in their homes over the past 16 months, there haven’t been a lot of calls to download little bits of new apps wherever you go.
Until then, expect iOS 14.6 to be released sometime in the next month, as the version that supports these new iPads is likely to arrive in late May. After that we will probably have iOS 14.7 and maybe even iOS 14.8 as it will be the end of June before iOS 15 is open to public testers.
Whatever happens, I’ll be here next week (probably again on Friday) with the latest round of iOS 14.6 public beta.
