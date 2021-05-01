Remember, selling with strength is how you make money in the stock market

Wall Street, Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States

Buy low, sell high. Sounds so simple, right?

Selling for a high price (whatever that means exactly) is difficult to execute, however.

Recently the stock market has been on a tear. The S&P 500 Index rose 5% in April to a record high. In the 18 trading sessions this month, 95% or more of the S&P 500 members traded above their 200-day moving average. According to Bloomberg, this is double the previous monthly record set in September 2009.

Widespread participation in a rally is normally a bullish signal. This means healthy progress with broad momentum. But when a market becomes one-way, smart investors have a risk radar that sounds an alarm bell.

The fact that 95% of the S&P 500 is now above its 200-day moving average is NOT a bullish sign, wrote chief market strategist for Miller Tabak Matt Maley in an April 26 note. Yes, a high number of stocks above their 200 DMA is usually positive, BUT it is NOT bullish when the number gets extreme (as it is now … at 95%).

From March 23, 2020 to April 30, 2021, the S&P 500 gained 90% based on total return. The frantic pace of earnings foreshadowed the current state of positive results and economic reports. Investors should not ignore these positive fundamentals. But it’s also wise to remember that much of the positive data seen today is what the market has already discounted over the past year.

This week I decided to make significant profits in the portfolios managed by my companies for the first time in a long time. Why?

Here are some no-risk signals that make me a little more cautious as May approaches.

# 1: change in seasonality

Selling in May and leaving is one of those market adages that resurfaces every year.

The saying relates to a Stock Traders Almanac The conclusion that shows that the best 6 month moving period for stock returns has always been from November to April. Since 1945, the S&P 500 has gained on average about 2% from May to October. This compares to an average return of around 6% from November to April, according to loyalty.

Thus, the seasonality favors the reduction of risks around now, independent the fact that US stocks have risen 90% in the past 13 months.

# 2: Rotate sectors

Investors are starting to look to lower risk sectors. One way to see how this trend is evolving is the relative rotation graph. In the graph below, the vertical y-axis measures momentum and the horizontal x-axis measures relative strength. Momentum trend changes occur before changes in relative strength, causing weekly tails to evolve according to a clockwork pattern.

Relative rotation graph. Source: Bloomberg.

When investors start to turn more in a sector, its tail moves up and to the right. Above and to the right, that’s good. Conversely, when an area is underperforming, the tail shifts down and to the left.

Currently, the defensive pockets of the S&P 500 are seeing relatively better entries, including consumer staples, utilities and REITs. Previously strong sectors with slowing momentum include energy, finance and technology.

The last time I reported a bearish move in the RRG chart was in February 2020. Forbes Publish. At the time, I wrote that the S&P 500 is trading around 11% above the 200 day moving average, and a correction could happen soon.

I didn’t know much at the time, the coronavirus was weeks away from devastating the global economy. The severity of the economic shutdowns was a big surprise to me and I think most investors. But it’s interesting to look back at how the sector’s spinning trend provided an early warning that risk was imminent.

This is not always the case, but defensive sector rotations often foreshadow broader market corrections.

# 3: bullish feeling

One of Warren Buffetts best known sayings is: Be greedy when others are afraid, be afraid when others are greedy.

The AAII Investor Sentiment survey is one way to track investor greed and fear. Yardeni Research tracks the weekly bulls to bears ratio, noting that when the reading is above 3 or below 1, sentiment is statistically significantly out of balance.

AAAII Investors Intelligence Survey bullish / bearish report. Source: Yardeni Research.

Before the S&P 90% rally started last year, the bullish / bearish spread shown above fell just under 1. Currently, bulls outnumber bears by more than one. ratio of 3 to 1.

# 4: Price paid index

Inflation has been a hot topic lately. Supply constraints and unprecedented levels of monetary stimulus have created a mismatch between supply and demand around the world. With more money chasing less goods, prices are bound to rise.

A wide variety of commodities has skyrocketed over the past year. As a result, many companies are reporting increased pressure on input costs this earnings season.

One way to track input costs is the ISM Price Paid Index. The index recently climbed above 85, recording the second highest reading since 2000. The previous high was in June 2008.

According to the Leuthold Group, the price paid index has only been above 75 about 22% of the time since 1948. The S&P 500 has historically delivered below-average returns when the index exceeds 75.

High readings from the ISM Price Index have always been a bearish indicator of the S&P 500’s returns. … [+] Source: Leuthold Group.

# 5: signals of technical exhaustion

On March 31, 2020, I wrote an article advising investors to stay nimble when investing in ides of March.

At the time, the sentiment was strongly bearish. It was hard to see how things could improve anytime soon.

Technical indicators are most useful when they are both counterintuitive and precise. Like DeMark indicators.

Last March I wrote: If you are incorporating technical analysis into your decision making, use trend exhaustion signals. They are the best tactical guide for a climate like this, where the greatest risk is being whipped. Don’t be whipped … A tool that is great for spotting potential trend inflections is called TD Combo.

As I described in this note, in March 2020 several major stock market indices printed Demark TD Combo buy signals daily. This has turned out to be a great time to buy cheap.

Since then, many stock indexes have registered multiple sell signals from TD Combo. For example, below is a daily chart from the New York Stock Exchange, which shows several 13 upside exhaustion signals, which were followed by shallow corrections ranging from 4% to 8%.

The New York Stock Exchange recorded a TD Combo sell signal on April 28, 2021. Source: DeMark … [+] Analytics, Bloomberg.

On April 28, 2021, the NYSE Composite Index recorded 13 more combined sales.

Perhaps a major shift is coming.

Maybe just another superficial consolidation.

Maybe nothing can stop this bull market from charging higher.

Regardless of your overall view of the market, I think it’s worth considering at least downshifting a gear here.