CannTrust Announces Court Approval For C $ 22.5 Million In Debtor In Possession And Release Credit Under CCAA Funding

VAUGHAN, ON, April 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – CannTrust Holdings Inc. (“CannTrust” or the “Company”) (unlisted) today announced that it has received approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA”) for the “Debtor in Possession” (“DIP”) and the CCAA Exit Credit Facility (“Credit Facility”) previously announced by the Company by Cortland Credit Lending Corporation.

As announced by the company on April 20, 2021, the credit facility consists of a revolving loan under which additional repayments and drawdowns will be authorized from time to time, provided that the amounts due under the credit facility do not exceed the borrowing limit of 22.5 million Canadian dollars. The credit facility will have a term of 12 months, which may be extended for an additional 12 months by mutual agreement.

The credit facility will be secured by a first ranking security interest in all of CannTrust’s assets, subject to certain authorized charges and certain excluded assets and, during the life of the CCAA proceedings, a DIP financing charge. first-tier super priority, subject to a few limited exceptions.

The funds advanced under the credit facility will be used to fund CannTrust’s working capital needs and support the restoration of its operations, so that CannTrust can continue to restore stakeholder confidence while providing quality products. and innovative to its patients and consumers.

The Company intends to deposit on www.sedar.com a copy of the final Term Sheet relating to the credit facility, redacted to omit certain commercially sensitive information which has been sealed by court order.

CannTrust remains under CCAA protection to aid its efforts to resolve its civil disputes and complete its review of strategic alternatives, which includes a review of funding options. Aspects of ongoing efforts remain confidential and the Company cannot predict with certainty their timing or outcome. In the meantime, the reinstatement of its cannabis licenses and the re-establishment of its ongoing operations, the reintegration of CannTrust into the recreational and medical cannabis business segments in Canada and its entry into the Restructuring Support Agreement are essential for that the company focuses on rebuilding its franchise. For more information on CannTrust’s procedures under the CCAA, please visit: www.ey.com/ca/canntrust.

CannTrust is a federally licensed cannabis producer. We are proudly Canadian, operating a portfolio of brands including estora, LiivandSynr.g, specially designed to surprise and delight patients and consumers.

At CannTrust, we are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, as well as consistent, quality products through standardized processes. Our greenhouse produces A-grade cannabis flowers, which are currently sold as dried flowers, oil drops and capsules. Founded in 2013, our continued success in the medical cannabis market and subsequent expansion into the leisure industry led us to be named Licensed Producer of the Year at the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards.

CannTrust is committed to research and innovation, investing in the development of technologies for new products in the medical, recreational and wellness markets, while contributing to the growing body of evidence-based research regarding use and efficacy. cannabis.

