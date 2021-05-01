Four Reasons Ethereum Goes To $ 4,200

April 30, 2021



4 min read

This story originally appeared on MarketBeat



Ethereum $ 3000 is a stone’s throw away

Now that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading at a new all-time high and above the $ 2700 level, the question is How high will he go? The simple answer is much, much higher, but there are concrete targets that investors, speculators, and traders can target. The very first and most obvious is Bitcoin based. Ethereum and Bitcoin tend to follow each other with Bitcoin in the lead, and Bitcoin has largely outpaced ETH over the past year. In fact, based on Bitcoin’s 200% increase since crossing the 2018 high, we believe Ethereum should already be trading. nearly $ 4,200 but it will come with time.

# 1 – The Berlin Hardfork came and went without a break –

The Berlin Hardfork went into service on April 15 with barely a ripple in the market. The fork has introduced 4 new EIPs (Ethereum Improvement Protocols) which have been in the works for at least two years. Protocols do a number of things to deal with gas prices (the cost of using the Ethereum network), including limiting fees for certain types of transactions and introducing new types of transactions. The updates are the precursor to another EIP hard fork planned for later this year, an update that will have a huge impact on ETH availability and pricing.

London Hardfork will introduce EIP 1559 to the network and significantly reduce gas costs. The EIP not only takes control of the fixation fee, but will burn or permanently “lose” a portion of each fee once it is collected. This will help lower costs and increase traffic, arguably increasing miners’ net income, while reducing the supply of Ether. We think it’s a win-win, but not everyone in the Ethereum community agrees with us.

# 2 – Ethereum gas prices are already falling

One of the biggest hurdles for the Ethereum network and its users is the price of gas. Transaction fees have steadily increased due to growing demand and the fact that miners are allowed to prioritize the highest paying users over others. The price of gas for a transaction peaked last year and maintained those levels until 2021, but that is already changing. The price of gasoline shot up soon after the Berlin hard fork, but has since fallen to its lowest level in almost a year. If this trend continues, it should help attract more users to the network, users who have turned to other blockchains due to the high prices.

3) Ethereum is gaining market share

Even with the high cost of gas, Ethereum has gained market share. The best way to look at this is through market dominance or the market cap of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin has long been the leader and that probably won’t change anytime soon, but it has lost shares in the past year. Bitcoin is losing share not only to Ethereum, but to the rise of Defi tokens, but let’s focus on Ethereum. Ethereum hit a low point in terms of market share in early 2020 and has seen a steady increase since. This rise correlates with several key events including the introduction of multiple hard-forks and EIPs, and has doubled ETH’s market share from around 7.5% to almost 15% today. We are waiting for this tendency to continue.

4) Charts, Ethereum is in the lead now

Not only is the Ethereum chart very bullish, it shows that Ethereum is now market leader. The price of Bitcoin may be trading higher from past highs, but its price is consolidating, it is trading below the 30-day moving average and indicators are still uncertain. Ethereum, on the other hand, is trading at a new high, trading well above the 30-day moving average, and exhibiting bullish indicators. If we were to bet on either one making a strong move upward, it would be on Ethereum.

Our first major resistance target is near $ 3,350. We get this by projecting the magnitude of the last rally from the current consolidation point. Once that is achieved, the $ 4,000- $ 4,200 range (200% up from the all-time high in 2018) emerges and can be reached before the London Hard Range goes live in July.

Featured article: What is the beige book?