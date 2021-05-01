Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. announce the

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SCAQU) (the Company, ours or ours) announced today that as of May 3, 2021, the holders of the units sold in the The initial public offering of 25,000,000 of units realized on March 16, 2021 by the Company may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares and the redeemable warrants included in the units. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol SCAQU, and the Class A common shares and separate redeemable warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols SCAQ and SCAQW, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A common shares and redeemable warrants.
The units were initially offered by the company as part of a subscribed offering. BofA Securities and Cowen acted as joint bookkeepers. A registration statement relating to the Units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on March 11, 2021.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before. registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The offering was made only by way of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43 , 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus, or by email at [email protected]; or Cowen, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, attention Prospectus, or by email at [email protected]
About Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp.
Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company. While the Company may pursue an initial target of a business combination in any industry or geographic location, it intends to focus its research on a target company operating in the technology sector.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend and similar expressions, when relating to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the company and on information currently available. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are fully qualified by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the initial public offering. of the company filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.
Investor Contact:
Sreekanth Ravi
Chief executive officer
Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp.
1605 Pine cone circle
Incline Village, Nevada 89451
Telephone: (775) 318-3629
Email: [email protected]
Zachary Abrams
Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp.
1605 Pine cone circle
Incline Village, Nevada 89451
Telephone: (775) 318-3629
Email: [email protected]